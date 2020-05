Pros React To Gilbert Burns Dominant Win Over Tyron Woodley

Pros React To Gilbert Burns Outstanding Performance At UFC On ESPN 9

A former division kingpin Tyron Woodley face-off surging contender Gilbert Burns in the main headliner of tonight’s UFC on ESPN 9 event.

Gilbert Burns just completely destroyed a former champion Tyron Woodley and picked up the biggest win of his career. β€˜Durinho’ outclassed ‘The Chosen One’ for all five rounds. Burns dropped Woodley on multiple occasions and dominated in every facet of the fight and ultimately picked a unanimous decision victory. Judges scored this fight 50-44, 50-44, and 50-45 for Burns.

Burns picked up a sixth straight win but tonight’s performance was far superior to all.

Check out below what pros has to say about Burns amazing performance:

Juicy main event here. I’m going with Burns. #UFCVegas #UFCApex but t-wood has a future with TMZ. πŸ‘€ — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) May 31, 2020

This scrap finna be good! But idk who takes it! πŸ™ˆπŸ™ˆ #WoodleyBurns #UFCVegas — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 31, 2020

Woodley looks in great shape — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) May 31, 2020

Holy crap!!!!!! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 31, 2020

Hopefully we get KO of the night in this one…#ufcapex — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) May 31, 2020

It’s crazy to think that @GilbertDurinho came up from 155, and is fighting a pretty big 170er in woodley and looks to be the bigger fighter — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) May 31, 2020

That is a nasty cut. The cameraman is trying his hardest to get the close up #UFCApex — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) May 31, 2020

That’s a bad cut on @TWooodley , they may stop the fight over that — Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) May 31, 2020

It looks like another mouth on @TWooodley left eye #UFCVegas #UFCApex — John Dodson III (@JohnDodsonMMA) May 31, 2020

Woodley has a chance for a double bonus. See if he goes and gets it #UFCVegas @GilbertDurinho looks good. — Justin Gaethje πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ (@Justin_Gaethje) May 31, 2020

@GilbertDurinho he also feints with his hips. Super nice feints from both his arms and hips. Man, that was a nice takedown. #UFCApex — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) May 31, 2020

My anxiety is at πŸ’― right now #UFCVegas — Andre Soukhamthath (@AndreSoukMMA) May 31, 2020

@TWooodley pushed the reset and is starting to find his Rythmn Burns looking sharp mixing it up nicely. #UFCVegas — Kyle Bochniak (@KyleBochniak) May 31, 2020

Great card! Exciting night of fights. Burns looks like the real deal. @ufc @espn — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) May 31, 2020

Tyron seems to be trying to clap/will himself to explode but just not happening! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 31, 2020

y’all still think tyron woodley would beat me πŸ˜‚ — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) May 31, 2020

Woodley showing heart of a champion plenty of chances to just give up but he’s never stopped fighting but burns has been so good lately it’s all about momentum in this sport — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 31, 2020

Gilbert is straight Looking to dominate all mental and physical warfare tonight! #UFCVegas — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 31, 2020

Give @GilbertDurinho a title shot. — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) May 31, 2020

That was @GilbertDurinho ladies and gentlemen πŸ‘πŸ»πŸ‘πŸ»πŸ‘πŸ»πŸ‘πŸ»you earned it brother πŸ‘ŠπŸ»πŸ‘ŠπŸ»πŸ”ͺπŸ”ͺπŸ”ͺ — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) May 31, 2020

😒 — Anhyzer Askren (@Benaskren) May 31, 2020

50-44 @GilbertDurinho

What a performance!!

Outclass the for champion!!

Better on the feet, takedowns and ground control!!#UFCVegas — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) May 31, 2020

Gilbert Burns is one of my teammates , I thought this was going to be a dog fight . What a huge performance . We have some monsters on the team ! πŸ”₯ #UFCApex — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 31, 2020

What a performance by @GilbertDurinho — Ryan Hall (@ryanhall5050) May 31, 2020

@GilbertDurinho dominant at its finest — TyroneSpong (@Tyrone_spong) May 31, 2020

@GilbertDurinho came to win tonight bell to bell! — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) May 31, 2020

So impressed with @GilbertDurinho Congrats on your amazing win. So happy for you my friend #UFCApex — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) May 31, 2020

I think all my questions about this main event were answered tonight. Burns is legit, but his last two performances were championship caliber! #UFCVegas — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 31, 2020

Here we go ! #OnGod — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 31, 2020

I’m rooting for Woodley but right now this first round is looking rough https://t.co/3sRnp7cdus — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2020

Great job by @GilbertDurinho Muito bom irmΓ£o @GilbertDurinho — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) May 31, 2020