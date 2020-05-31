Pros React To Gilbert Burns Dominant Win Over Tyron Woodley

Pros React To Gilbert Burns Outstanding Performance At UFC On ESPN 9

A former division kingpin Tyron Woodley face-off surging contender Gilbert Burns in the main headliner of tonight’s UFC on ESPN 9 event.

Gilbert Burns just completely destroyed a former champion Tyron Woodley and picked up the biggest win of his career. ‘Durinho’ outclassed ‘The Chosen One’ for all five rounds. Burns dropped Woodley on multiple occasions and dominated in every facet of the fight and ultimately picked a unanimous decision victory. Judges scored this fight 50-44, 50-44, and 50-45 for Burns.

Burns picked up a sixth straight win but tonight’s performance was far superior to all.

Check out below what pros has to say about Burns amazing performance:

Juicy main event here. I’m going with Burns. #UFCVegas #UFCApex but t-wood has a future with TMZ. 👀 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) May 31, 2020

This scrap finna be good! But idk who takes it! 🙈🙈 #WoodleyBurns #UFCVegas — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 31, 2020

Woodley looks in great shape — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) May 31, 2020

Holy crap!!!!!! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 31, 2020

Hopefully we get KO of the night in this one…#ufcapex — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) May 31, 2020

It’s crazy to think that @GilbertDurinho came up from 155, and is fighting a pretty big 170er in woodley and looks to be the bigger fighter — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) May 31, 2020

That is a nasty cut. The cameraman is trying his hardest to get the close up #UFCApex — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) May 31, 2020

That’s a bad cut on @TWooodley , they may stop the fight over that — Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) May 31, 2020

It looks like another mouth on @TWooodley left eye #UFCVegas #UFCApex — John Dodson III (@JohnDodsonMMA) May 31, 2020

Woodley has a chance for a double bonus. See if he goes and gets it #UFCVegas @GilbertDurinho looks good. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) May 31, 2020

@GilbertDurinho he also feints with his hips. Super nice feints from both his arms and hips. Man, that was a nice takedown. #UFCApex — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) May 31, 2020

My anxiety is at 💯 right now #UFCVegas — Andre Soukhamthath (@AndreSoukMMA) May 31, 2020

@TWooodley pushed the reset and is starting to find his Rythmn Burns looking sharp mixing it up nicely. #UFCVegas — Kyle Bochniak (@KyleBochniak) May 31, 2020

Great card! Exciting night of fights. Burns looks like the real deal. @ufc @espn — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) May 31, 2020

Tyron seems to be trying to clap/will himself to explode but just not happening! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 31, 2020

y’all still think tyron woodley would beat me 😂 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) May 31, 2020

Woodley showing heart of a champion plenty of chances to just give up but he’s never stopped fighting but burns has been so good lately it’s all about momentum in this sport — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 31, 2020

Gilbert is straight Looking to dominate all mental and physical warfare tonight! #UFCVegas — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 31, 2020

Give @GilbertDurinho a title shot. — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) May 31, 2020

That was @GilbertDurinho ladies and gentlemen 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻you earned it brother 👊🏻👊🏻🔪🔪🔪 — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) May 31, 2020

😢 — Anhyzer Askren (@Benaskren) May 31, 2020

50-44 @GilbertDurinho

What a performance!!

Outclass the for champion!!

Better on the feet, takedowns and ground control!!#UFCVegas — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) May 31, 2020

Gilbert Burns is one of my teammates , I thought this was going to be a dog fight . What a huge performance . We have some monsters on the team ! 🔥 #UFCApex — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 31, 2020

What a performance by @GilbertDurinho — Ryan Hall (@ryanhall5050) May 31, 2020

@GilbertDurinho dominant at its finest — TyroneSpong (@Tyrone_spong) May 31, 2020

@GilbertDurinho came to win tonight bell to bell! — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) May 31, 2020

So impressed with @GilbertDurinho Congrats on your amazing win. So happy for you my friend #UFCApex — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) May 31, 2020

I think all my questions about this main event were answered tonight. Burns is legit, but his last two performances were championship caliber! #UFCVegas — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 31, 2020

Here we go ! #OnGod — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 31, 2020

I’m rooting for Woodley but right now this first round is looking rough https://t.co/3sRnp7cdus — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2020

Great job by @GilbertDurinho Muito bom irmão @GilbertDurinho — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) May 31, 2020