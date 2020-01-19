Pros React To Conor Mcgregor’s 40 Second Win Over Donald Cerrone

By
Alex Mendez
-
Conor Mcgregor Wins Ufc 246 Bout
Conor Mcgregor Wins Ufc 246 Bout - Image Courtsey Via @UFC Twitter

What Pros Has To Say About Conor Mcgregor’s Quick Win Over Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone

UFC 246 PPV MMA event just wrapped up, which went down Saturday night (Sat., Jan. 18, 2020) from inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main headliner bout, a former two-division champion Conor Mcgregor starts 2020 just right after wrecking Donald Cerrone’s train in only 40 seconds.

Conor comes out early by landing a big left hand; Cerrone tries to collect himself, but Mcgregor nailed him immediately with a repeated harder shot with his shoulder looks like Cerrone hurt his nose. ‘Cowboy’ seems pretty disturbed with shots and getting hold of the cage, and that’s when Mcgregor landed a huge head kick that rocked him hard. Mcgregor started pounding him. Moments after referee Dean Herb stepped in and stopped the action.

Check out below what pros has to say on Mcgregor’s 40-second win at UFC 246:

