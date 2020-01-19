Pros React To Conor Mcgregor’s 40 Second Win Over Donald Cerrone

What Pros Has To Say About Conor Mcgregor’s Quick Win Over Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone

UFC 246 PPV MMA event just wrapped up, which went down Saturday night (Sat., Jan. 18, 2020) from inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main headliner bout, a former two-division champion Conor Mcgregor starts 2020 just right after wrecking Donald Cerrone’s train in only 40 seconds.

Conor comes out early by landing a big left hand; Cerrone tries to collect himself, but Mcgregor nailed him immediately with a repeated harder shot with his shoulder looks like Cerrone hurt his nose. ‘Cowboy’ seems pretty disturbed with shots and getting hold of the cage, and that’s when Mcgregor landed a huge head kick that rocked him hard. Mcgregor started pounding him. Moments after referee Dean Herb stepped in and stopped the action.

Check out below what pros has to say on Mcgregor’s 40-second win at UFC 246:

That man is good. Bitch move to take that fight. Say my name @TheNotoriousMMA — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) January 19, 2020

Ok ok you talked me into it…I’ll accept your challenge you nice respectful guy you! @TheNotoriousMMA #UFC246 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) January 19, 2020

I feel like that was some boxing bullshit set up to lose –#ufc246 don’t believe it!! — Felice Herrig (@feliceherrig) January 19, 2020

Holy moly! That was wild! #ufc246 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) January 19, 2020

Conors family in the cage celebrating looking like money. Goals. Lol 🤩Drip the whole fam. — rachaelostovich (@rachaelostovich) January 19, 2020

Holy shit — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) January 19, 2020

Yeah Don needs to call it a day. — TheCriticalThinker (@CriticalThnkr13) January 19, 2020

Too easy for this guy! @TheNotoriousMMA — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) January 19, 2020

Ohhhhhhh!!!!!!! He's fucking back y'all 👏🏻👏🏻 The Notorious is fucking back!! Let's gooooo!!! #RedPantyNight #UFC246 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) January 19, 2020

What a smart fighter #teamconor — Randa Markos (@randamma) January 19, 2020

Ha. What the fook was that??? — Michael Johnson (@FollowTheMenace) January 19, 2020

The man is back @TheNotoriousMMA — Boston Salmon (@bostonboomboom) January 19, 2020

OMG MCGREGOR!!!! HE IS BACK!! #UFC246 — Mike Trizano (@TheLoneWolfMMA) January 19, 2020

This is easily the best sport in the word 👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻 — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) January 19, 2020

Main event time, I’ve doubted the Irishman too many times, I’m on McGregor tonight! #UFC246 — Joe Ellenberger (@JoeEllenberger) January 19, 2020

Weak as fuck — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 19, 2020

That was FUCKED UP 🙉🙊 — Manny Gamburyan (@MannyGamburyan) January 19, 2020

Man!! He messed his eyes up right off the bat — Randa Markos (@randamma) January 19, 2020

OMG MCGREGOR!!!! HE IS BACK!! #UFC246 — Mike Trizano (@TheLoneWolfMMA) January 19, 2020

I don’t think cowboy threw it he landed that kick — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 19, 2020

Too easy for this guy! @TheNotoriousMMA — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) January 19, 2020

That man is good. Bitch move to take that fight. Say my name @TheNotoriousMMA — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) January 19, 2020

We all knew that was going to happen. 🤷🏿‍♂️ — Yves (@thugjitsumaster) January 19, 2020

And why the fuck u in a robe

Smh — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 19, 2020

Ok ok you talked me into it…I’ll accept your challenge you nice respectful guy you! @TheNotoriousMMA #UFC246 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) January 19, 2020

The king is back! — Adam Milstead (@AdamMilstead) January 19, 2020

One thing for sure , Conor comes out ready to put people away! Supreme killer instinct #UFC246 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 19, 2020

You think McGregors shoulder strikes would be more or less devastating at 145? 🤔🤔🤔 Seriosuly tho I’m in awe, has anyone done that before in MMA? #UFC246 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) January 19, 2020

Baddest superstar in combat sports is BACK!!!! @TheNotoriousMMA #ufc246 — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) January 19, 2020

Great matchmaking by UFC, Conor looks great. Next fight is huge https://t.co/sPpvAOuUSj — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) January 19, 2020