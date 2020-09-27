UFC 253 just ended on a high note. The fight that everybody was waiting for delivered. Well, it certainly did on one side. Because it was a one-side beating that Israel Adesanya administered on Paulo Costa in the main event.

Adesanya (20-0) finished Costa (13-1) in the second round and with little to no opposition from the Brazilian. Adesanya then went on to address his haters and call out Jared Canonnier as his future opponent. The lead up to this fight had been interesting, to say the least, and both fighters surely looked to hurt their opponent tonight. They didn’t shake hands at the beginning of the fight to show their intent, but the rivalry didn’t last long as Adesanya was simply too much to handle for Costa. Low kicks, body kicks, high kicks, and a left hook to finish the job, Adesanya destroyed any hope that Paulo Costa might have had at the beginning of the fight.

Many in the MMA world including fighters, coaches, and celebrities reacted to the main event on Twitter. Here are some of their best reactions.

What’s up with Izzy right tit — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 27, 2020

What’s up with Adesanya’s right pec?? Old injury? — “Young Superstar” (@Benaskren) September 27, 2020

Man Costa playing everything off but he really has to figure out how to cut off Izzy. — “Young Superstar” (@Benaskren) September 27, 2020

Leg kicks don’t work aye!! #ufc253 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) September 27, 2020

Izzy lightening fast #UFC253 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) September 27, 2020

So different level! Congrats Adesanya 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #ufc253 — Thiago Marreta (@TMarretaMMA) September 27, 2020

A master class from the middleweight KING ?! 👀#UFC253 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) September 27, 2020

Wow! Not even close man! What a performance from Adesanya! This man will be champ for a LONG time, as long as Father Time allows it! #UFC253 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 27, 2020

I can’t wait until I meet this guy again #UFC253 — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) September 27, 2020

I feel like someone gets outclassed not sure who yet — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) September 27, 2020

Here we go main event time, @stylebender vs @BorrachinhaMMA I’m so pumped. The champ making the walk, I mean Adesanya just looks and feels like the man. He has made the leap. Dude is a star!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 27, 2020

Israel looks like he has got some swelling in his right tittie! #UFC253 — Ian Heinisch (@ianheinischmma) September 27, 2020

What’s going on with Adesanya’s right pectoral? #UFC253 — Sean O'Connell (@realOCsports) September 27, 2020

Izzy looking like the World class striker he really is right now!! — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) September 27, 2020

Beautiful round for Izzy — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) September 27, 2020

Everybody bleeds, everybody feels pain ! Israel picking him off #UFC253 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) September 27, 2020

Adesanya doing well keeping the fighting kicking range. Costa needs to close the distance some how to punching range. #UFC253 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 27, 2020

Getting picked apart #UFC253 — Edmen Shahbazyan (@edmenshahbazyan) September 27, 2020

This is crazy to see Izzy just styling’ in the octagon right now! And on Paulo Costa?! Only 2 RDs but these were the RDs Costa needed to land big damage going into the later RDs #UFC253 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 27, 2020

Make it look easy again. Damn that boys good 🔥 @stylebender — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) September 27, 2020

That was the best performance I have ever seen in a mixed martial arts fight. Holy moly. @stylebender — Ryan Hall (@ryanhall5050) September 27, 2020

Adesanya has incredible awareness. Beautiful work from the champ! #ufc253 — Jake Ellenberger (@EllenbergerMMA) September 27, 2020

So different level! Congrats Adesanya 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #ufc253 — Thiago Marreta (@TMarretaMMA) September 27, 2020

Damn that was pure perfection!! — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) September 27, 2020

Hey Costa, fuck off — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 27, 2020

Did Costa do anything in the fight? He just stood there looking at izzy. — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) September 27, 2020

@stylebender is on another level!!!! This dude made it look easy. Congratulations king!!!! pic.twitter.com/gHK39Ytw01 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 27, 2020

Flawless victory — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 27, 2020

Adesanya might be facing Jared Canonnier next if he manages to defeat the former champion Robert Whittaker.