Conor McGregor’s Proper 12 Donating $1.3 Million To First Responder Organizations

Proper 12 Giving Back To First Responders

Conor McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve whiskey team is donating $1.3 million to first responder organizations worldwide.

McGregor revealed last year that his team would donate $5 for every case sold up to $1 million per year to first responders. In November, they reached the $1 million mark and claimed the first donation would occur in 2020.

According to a press release, the New York-headquartered Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation will receive this $1 million donation.

In addition, more donations will be announced in March and April for first responder organizations in Ireland, Canada, the UK, Australia, Russia, Poland and South Africa.

“I am so grateful to the hardworking team at Proper No. Twelve, our distributors, retailers and pub owners along with the millions of whiskey fans that have embraced the brand generating record sales,” McGregor said in the press release. “These sales enable us to make our first significant donation to such deserving families. First responders around the world are the true-life heroes. They are the ones running into emergency situations. This has been a dream of ours since we started the business. “Ken, Audie and I had bold ideas for the brand, and sales have surpassed all of our projections! We are so proud to partner with the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation to honour these proper heroes. The foundation’s goal is to ensure stability and security for these families facing sudden tragic loss. I hope to inspire my fans and all Proper Twelve drinkers to join me and support this worthwhile cause.”

What do you make of McGregor and his team giving back to the community?