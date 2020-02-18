Dustin Poirier Will Fight Al Iaquinta At Welterweight for “The Right Pay”

Dustin Poirier Willing to Fight Al Iaquinta At 170lbs for The Right Amount of Money

UFC lightweight Al Iaquinta really wants to fight Dustin Poirier. The exact reasoning why Al wants to fight Dustin so badly isn’t clear. However, what is clear is that Iaquinta believes that Poirier thinks that his stock in the company is a lot higher than what it actually should be. So, “The Diamond” responded to the call out in which he said he would definitely fight “Raging Al.” However, two stipulations would need to be met before Dustin would do so. First, Poirier has to be paid for his services. And last, the bout would need to be at welterweight.

Iaquinta Talks about Poirier on The Helwani Show

Iaquinta recently appeared on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. During his time on the show, he made it clear that he wanted to fight Dustin Poirier. And since Dustin doesn’t have a fight lined up, Al would like the opportunity to fight him.

“He’s got nothing coming up,” said Al. “He thinks his stock is a lot higher than it really is. He got choked out unconscious. Not unconscious, he would’ve been unconscious but he tapped before the deed could be done. Whatever, I think that’s the fight that needs to be made.” “He thinks he’s the number one contender but he’s really not. I fought Khabib on a minute’s notice. Kevin Lee’s ranked ahead of me. The rankings… I don’t know. That’s the fight to make. He said he wants an exciting fight. He’s going to get an exciting fight. I’m going to f*ck him up.”

Poirier Responds

Poirier’s response was simple. He would happily accept the fight. As long the money is right and the bout is at 170lbs.

Hey @ALIAQUINTA if they pay me right and you down to do it at 170lbs I'll fight you. — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 17, 2020

When asked why the fight should be at 170, Poirier responded by saying that he “Isn’t cutting weight for an opportunity to fight Al (Iaquinta.)

If both men continue going back and forth, expect the UFC to book a fight between these two high profile contenders. However, whether or not it will be at welterweight is an entirely different story.