Dustin Poirier Gives UFC 249 Prediction For Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson

Poirier Favoring Nurmagomedov Over Ferguson

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier believes Khabib Nurmagomedov will come out on top against Tony Ferguson.

Nurmagomedov defends his lightweight title against Ferguson in a highly-anticipated match up in the UFC 249 headliner on April 18. Many believe Ferguson — currently on a 12-fight win streak — has what it takes to defeat Nurmagomedov.

However, Poirier — who last suffered a submission defeat to “The Eagle” at UFC 242 back in September — seems fairly confident that the champion will retain his title.

“I think Khabib beats Ferguson, man,” Poirier said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday. “It’s MMA. Anything can happen. Nothing’s for sure. But I just think he’s going to be the better competitor. “I think if Kevin Lee was able to outwrestle Tony, and I think Danny Castillo did the same thing, Khabib’s definitely going to be able to do it.”

So who does “The Diamond” think can give Nurmagomedov a tough test, enough to potentially defeat him? He believes Justin Gaethje has what it takes.

“Off the top of my head right now, Justin Gaethje,” Poirier added. “He might have the ability to keep his back off the fence and keep it in the middle. If he does get taken down, scramble back up. I think guys like that who are going to take risks and brawl and have the hips and wrestling knowledge to stay up, will give him problems.”

Do you agree with Poirier?