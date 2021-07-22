Dustin Poirier Degrades ‘Mentally Weak’ Conor McGregor For Injury Excuses

Dustin Poirier is not having it with his rival Conor McGregor.

The #1 UFC Lightweight contender claimed a second victory over McGregor at UFC 264 with ease. A dominant first round for Poirier ended with McGregor breaking his leg right before the bell. Unable to continue, ‘The Diamond’ bagged win #2 over the Irish supernova, via doctor stoppage.

However, this was not without controversy.

The Controversy

While the result was ruled as an official TKO for Poirier, McGregor would argue that this was an illegitimate win for Poirier at the expense of his broken tibia. “The Notorious” wouldn’t stop there, starting the stance that his leg was already injured heading into the fight.

In an attempt to preserve his argument, McGregor would share pre-fight pictures of his leg, which allegedly had stress fractures.

Wouldn’t change my journey for no ones! The greatest of all time! pic.twitter.com/iZhQ3j7B1A — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 16, 2021

Poirier’s Response

Obviously, Poirier wouldn’t be convinced by the narrative.

With two beatdowns in a row, the lightweight contender didn’t think much of McGregor’s excuses after the fight, whether it be shouted from the Octagon floor or released in text from Twitter.

“Right off the bat, mentally, I just feel like it’s weak.” Poirier said on The Fight Podcast with Teddy Atlas. “It’s weak, it’s excuses.” “I’m trying not to read too far into it or go down these days of reading what videos are out and what people are saying because I’m back home with my family. It’s a win on my record. I know I did what I needed to do in the fight, pre-fight, my training camp. I checked all the boxes I needed to check, gave it my all and went out there. It’s noise. Whatever people are going to say, or he’s going to say, it’s just, it is what it is. I’m healthy, I’m safe. I’m back home. I have another win on my record. And I’m still the number one contender. Those are facts.”

With McGregor on the sidelines, Poirier will look to capture another goal of his. Earning the undisputed title against the champ Charles Oliveira.