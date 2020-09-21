Fans may not have gotten a Tony Ferguson vs. Dustin Poirier fight at UFC 254, but there is still the possibility of it taking place later this year.

The original plan was for Ferguson and Poirier to battle on the undercard of UFC 254 on October 24 which is headlined by a lightweight title unification clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje.

Should an injury have occurred to either fighter in the main event, one of Ferguson or Poirier could have served as a backup and stepped in.

However, Poirier wasn’t pleased with how negotiations went with the UFC as he was angling for better pay. Ferguson would even show loyalty to Poirier and call for the UFC to pay him his worth. The promotion didn’t budge, though, and instead offered both fighters a crack at new signing Michael Chandler instead.

But in a showing of respect to each other, both fighters turned it down and instead, Chandler will now serve as the lone backup at UFC 254.

Ferguson vs. Poirier In A Five-Rounder Still Possible

While it is a big blow, there is one positive that could come out of the situation. Instead of a three-rounder, fans could see Ferguson and Poirier battle in a five-round main event.

That’s something “The Diamond” hopes to see by the end of this year.

“Hopefully me and Tony fight this year. 2021 I will be the undisputed lightweight champion of the world”

“Who wants 5 rounds? El Diamante ⚔ El Cucuy”

It’s certainly a fight that deserves five rounds and main event status. However, the only way for it to happen is for the UFC to come to terms with Poirier.