Dustin Poirier And Nate Diaz Verbally Agree To Fight, Trade Shots On Twitter

Some books never close. That seems to be the case for UFC sluggers Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier who were originally scheduled to fight each other back in 2018.

The First Booking

They were supposed to fight at UFC 230, 4 years ago. The two even faced off for their meeting at Madison Square Garden. Unfortunately for them and the fans, the fight would never happen. Poirier would suffer from injury just a few weeks from the fight.

Diaz dissed ‘The Diamond’ calling him a ‘p*ssy’ for not ‘making it to war’. This wouldn’t sit well with Poirier, and 3 years later he is looking to get back the one that got away… a matchup with Diaz.

Excitement

Poirier is coming off a heartbreaking loss to Charles Oliveira, where he lost by third-round submission. He was very sad on The MMA Hour about it, but he said the only thing that excites him right now is a potential fight against Diaz.

“When I’ve been laying down, thinking about fights, nothing gets me excited…” Poirier said. “Unless Nate Diaz wants to fight. That gets me excited.”

The Exchanges

Ask and ye shall recieve. Diaz heard Poirier’s wishes shortly after, making a call-out of the former interim champ on Twitter.

“I’ll fight Dp in January don’t be a scared lil bitch this time now or never.”

I’ll fight Dp in January don’t be a scared lil bitch this time now or never pic.twitter.com/w5ly9o3m6y — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 16, 2021

Diaz tossed up a time frame for a future fight. It would be ASAP in January. In return, Poirier pitched he could fight as early as this month. Diaz called cap as 2021’s last UFC event is this weekend at UFC Vegas 45.

Ur full of shit — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 16, 2021

Poirier would say he was serious about fighting this month, but that is not likely.

The two would continue to campaign for the cancelled 2018 fight to finally happen. Poirier would make a all too familiar challenge to Diaz to end it off.

“1st one to shoot is a dusty b*tch.” Poirier referenced a line from Conor McGregor.