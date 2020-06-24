Dustin Poirier continues to do his part for the community.

Poirier returns to action this Saturday when he meets Dan Hooker in a pivotal lightweight bout that will headline UFC Vegas 4 at the Apex facility.

And with every Poirier fight, it has become tradition that “The Diamond” and his The Good Fight Foundation charity help out communities whether it’s in his hometown of Lafayette, Louisana, or elsewhere.

Poirier Supporting Small Businesses

This time, Poirier is helping out small businesses in his hometown.

He will be paying the fight night food tabs for fans who come to Broaddus Burger to watch UFC Vegas 4. His hope is to encourage people to come in and bond over the fights amid the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

“We reached to a few locally-owned restaurants and we wanted to give them a small bump in business,” Poirier told MMA Junkie. “So from the beginning of the fights on Saturday to the end of the fights, from 5 p.m. to close, we’re encouraging people to come in and we’re going to cover their food bill. We’re going to cover the tabs for everyone watching the fights. “I think it’s good to have everyone come together and talk over a common ground of fighting. With everything that’s going on with this separation of people to have something to cheer for locally and bring the community together. I thought that was good idea.”

Poirier is also setting up a back-to-school drive to provide for children in need, plans on covering lunch payments for underprivileged children and hopes to organize a five kilometer run to bring people together.

And as is usually the case, he will likely be auctioning off his fight gear to continue raising money for his charity.

While COVID-19 has limited some of his options, it clearly isn’t stopping Poirier from making a difference to the world.