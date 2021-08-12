Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz Hint at Potential Fight on Social Media

Once again, Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz are hinting at a potential matchup on social media. Both men have expressed their desires to make as much money as possible during their time in the sport. Subsequently, both men know that they can rely on each other to bring in a massive payday.

These days, Diaz is as good of a promoter as Conor McGregor when getting the fans excited for a matchup. Couple that with the notion that Nate has a cult following, and it’s easy to see why he’s able to get big paydays and opponents with household names.

Poirier Calls out Diaz

It’s also no a surprise that Poirier would love a chance to face Nate by cryptically calling him out on social media.

Nathan? — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 11, 2021

“Nathan?” wrote Dustin on Twitter.

Let’s fight don’t be scared this time tho — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 11, 2021

Let’s fight don’t be scared this time tho

The message was short and sweet. And even though the news exploded within the MMA community, it wasn’t the first time both men shared the desire to face one another.

Past Social Media Agreements

After defeating McGregor for a second time, UFC President Dana White said that the next fight for Poirier would be for the lightweight championship. But, Dustin said his main priority is to make as much money as possible in his UFC career, with title aspirations coming second to his responsibilities as a father.

Nate said he would like to fight at 185lbs, and Dustin agreed to face the challenge. After all, he’s always wanted a chance to meet Nate.

“I always wanted to whoop Nate Diaz’s a**, that interests me. I’m sure something will make sense but just right now, I don’t know. Me and Conor are one and one. Nate Diaz got away and likes to talk a lot of (expletive/shit) online. I just gotta go back home and we’ll see,” said Poirier in the post-fight press conference after defeating McGregor.

Are fans interested in seeing Poirier versus Diaz? If so, which division would make the fight the most competitive?