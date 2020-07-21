Dustin Poirier is only targeting meaningful fights going forward.

Poirier returned to the win column following his unanimous decision victory over Dan Hooker in their 25-minute war last month.

It was a big statement from Poirier who showed that he was not done yet, especially after coming off a disappointing submission loss to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in their title fight last year.

Poirier Wants Big Name Or Title Fight

The question now turns to what is next for him.

Justin Gaethje is expected to face Nurmagomedov in a title unification fight next, though there is some uncertainty in that regard. Conor McGregor is seemingly retired. That would leave Tony Ferguson as a potential next fight.

Regardless of whom Poirier eventually faces, it will have to mean something for him — especially as he believes he only has a couple of years left in the sport.

“I don’t know. I’m not sure what the options will be when the UFC comes back and starts sitting at the table to make these matches,” Poirier said on the “Jim Rome Show” when asked about what he wanted going forward. “It needs to be a really big name or a title fight. I’ve been doing this for 10 years in the UFC and I still love fighting, but I want these fights to mean more than just a fight. Like I don’t want it to just be about a show and win purse. I want it to really mean something and I know I’m on the back nine of my career. “I’ve been fighting for a while, I have 40 fights, and I want these last four or five years to really mean something every time I get into the Octagon. Not only for me and my family, but for the goals that I’m trying to bring awareness to and raise money for and for my career. I really want to leave a legacy.”

You can watch the clip below: