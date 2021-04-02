CFFC 94’s Khetag Pliev ‘Willing To Lose A Finger’ For UFC Contract

Khetag Pliev is more than willing to lose a finger if it means he gets a UFC contract in the process.

Pliev went viral on social media last night after it appeared that he lost his finger during his 180-pound catchweight fight with Devin Goodale at the CFFC 94 event last night.

The cause appeared to be from Goodale illegally pulling Pliev’s glove during a sequence which led to the dislocation of his finger before a punch from the former soon after led to it nearly being severed.

The action naturally stopped with the referee awarding Goodale the second-round TKO win as what ensued later was a search for the seemingly missing finger.

Toronto's Khetag Pliev went to the corner between rounds and noticed that his finger was missing. Colour commentator @CMPunk: "It wasn't a compound fracture, a break, it wasn't a dislocation, a break, a laceration. His finger was just gone. It's gone." — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 2, 2021

Eventually, it was found — as it was said to be lodged in the glove itself — and later reattached in the hospital with Pliev revealing that he was fine.

Pliev Hopes To Join UFC Pliev, however, was more gutted that he couldn’t complete the fight as he somehow rated the pain as a two on a scale of one to ten. He also didn’t take any painkillers for the reattachment as he wanted to remain clean and not take any drugs. As for what’s next? He will heal up and continue training as his goal remains joining the UFC. “On my end, I will heal this hand and keep training,” Pliev told TMZ. “We’ll see what God gives next. I want to eventually make the UFC. If God gives and the UFC could give that opportunity, I’ll appreciate that. “… Dana White, I met in Brazil at one of the UFC [events]. We met, we talked a little bit. I said, ‘see you soon in the UFC.’ Some years went by and a lot of up and down. But what’s the message? I’m willing to lose a finger for the UFC contract.” With a record of 5-2 at 37 years of age, it seems unlikely, but crazier things have happened as evidenced by the events of last night.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzDxR_QxwQk