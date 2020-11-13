It didn’t take long for Patricio Pitbull to defeat Pedro Carvalho in the main event at Bellator 252. Pitbull knocked out Carvalho with a walk-off knockout in just one round. After the fight, fans took to social media to start the conversation of Pitbull’s greatness. Perhaps, he is the greatest featherweight in all of the mixed martial arts.

Pitbull Knocks out Pedro Carvalho

As soon as the match began, Carvalho marched to the center of the cage to gain ring control. However, Pitbull was able to land a shot that immediately hurt Pedro. After buckling his legs, Patricio landed technical shot after technical shot. Finally, he knocked out Carvalho with a walk-off shot, which, won him the fight in just 2 minutes and 10 seconds.

The champ retains with a walk-off! 🔥 Is @PatricioPitbull the greatest fighter in Bellator MMA history? #Bellator252 pic.twitter.com/A2BlOs3J7i — Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) November 13, 2020

Pitbull with a CLEAN KO…@PatricioPitbull retains his featherweight title and advances in the @BellatorMMA Featherweight World Grand Prix! pic.twitter.com/uX1Riy7s5k — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 13, 2020

Speaking to Pitbull’s Greatness

Due to Pitbull’s greatness, many fans and members of the MMA community wonder where he ranks amongst the crop of elite active fighters. Bellator commentator Josh Thomson has expressed his belief that Pitbull could defeat Khabib Nurmagemedov.

“I really don’t see anyone in the 155lb division,” Thomson said. “The only one I’d bring up is Patricio Pitbull and that’s only because he’s so small. He’s short. Patricio has got the power and speed to get in. Khabib has a hard time with guys who are fast and we saw that with Michael Johnson. “Johnson is also longer,” He continues. “Patricio is not a big guy and he is physically strong. Khabib had a hard time getting shots on Al Iaquinta because he sat with a very low stance. ‘He has good wrestling and takedown defense, Khabib had a hard time getting in at him because he was so short. Patricio is shorter than him, he’s physically strong. He’s got speed and power. When [Patricio] fought Benson Henderson and Michael Chandler, [we saw] he knows how to fight bigger guys. Speed will always play a factor. I would still lean towards Khabib a lot.”

Where does Pitbull rank amongst the best featherweights and lightweights in the world today?