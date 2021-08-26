Paddy Pimblett on Potential Jake Paul Fight: “I’ll f**king take his head clean off his shoulders, lad”

Paddy Pimblett believes that he would smash Jake Paul if they were to ever get in a fight. Although the match is improbable to happen, Paddy is also aware of the clout that would face Paul on a big stage.

The Clout Era

Fans of mixed martial arts are hoping that Tyron Woodley represents the community well. Furthermore, that he can finally put an end to the Jake Paul boxing era, full of YouTubers and public figures who believe that they can combat sports on an elite level. Although most fight fans see Paul as a social personality who will do anything for fame, it’s hard to deny his ability to generate massive amounts of money.

Paddy Pimblett is gearing up to make his UFC debut against Luigi Vendramini at UFC Fight Night 191. Although Pimblett has yet to fight in the UFC octagon, fans consider him a prominent name due to his success in Cage Warriors.

Pimblett Speaks on Potential Jake Paul Fight

One way to increase his notoriety would be to start his UFC career off with a defining win. But, an even faster track would be to fight and defeat Jake Paul. Speaking on “Sloth Box,” Pimblett explained how he would benefit from a fight against Paul. Furthermore, he explained the damage that he would cause during the contest.

“I’d box him tomorrow if I get a phone call now and I really, genuinely think over the next few years, it could happen because when I make my debut in a few weeks, I’m going to blow up and I’ll have hundreds of thousands of followers, maybe millions and it’s going to go wild and I can see him thinking the same. ‘Oh, Paddy The Baddy, he is a grappler’, all that and I’ll f**king take his head clean off his shoulders, lad,” said Pimblett.

Would fans pay to see Pimblett take on Jake Paul?