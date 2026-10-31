Piera Rodriguez Sweeps Talita Alencar At UFC Vegas 123 (Highlights)

Piera Rodriguez defeated Talita Alencar by unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 123 on October 31, with all three judges returning scores of 30-27. The women’s strawweight contest went the full three rounds at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, giving the Venezuelan her fourth consecutive victory. The card had opened with Lucia Szabova’s third-round stoppage of Tainara Lisboa.

Rodriguez’s latest run began with a unanimous decision over Josefine Knutsson in December 2024. She followed that with a split decision against Ketlen Souza in August 2025, then beat Sam Hughes unanimously in March. Saturday added another decision to that sequence rather than a first stoppage inside the Octagon.

Alencar also entered with three straight UFC victories. Her sequence included unanimous decisions over Vanessa Demopoulos in April 2025 and Julia Polastri in April 2026, separated by a third-round rear-naked choke of Ariane Carnelossi in November. Those results had rebuilt her momentum after a decision loss to Stephanie Luciano in August 2024.

The UFC’s written recap and Brian Knapp’s live account described a contest that shifted between Rodriguez’s standing pressure and Alencar’s attempts to establish control on the ground.

Dancing in the dark 🤝 Piera Rodriguez earns the UD victory at #UFCVegas123! [ LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/NS8CwryxSo — UFC (@ufc) October 31, 2026

Round 1: Alencar attacks the back as the lights dim

Rodriguez took the center and attacked with punches and a body kick. Alencar answered with kicks before pursuing a single-leg against the fence. Rodriguez initially resisted, landing elbows, but Alencar completed a trip and climbed onto her back. She stayed attached for more than a minute before releasing the position.

Some of the arena lights went out during the opening round, but the fighters continued competing. Alencar secured a body triangle and sought a rear-naked choke as the lighting began returning. Rodriguez fought the hands, and both women were back upright exchanging punches before the horn.

Round 2: Striking pressure meets late grappling

Rodriguez applied pressure with body-head combinations, a right hand and a body kick. Alencar failed on an initial takedown attempt. After more exchanges, including knees from Rodriguez, Alencar tripped her down and worked from guard into half guard. She landed elbows and tried to isolate the left arm late.

Rodriguez’s punches carried greater force during the standing exchanges. Alencar nevertheless finished the round attacking on the ground, leaving Rodriguez to resist her attempt to isolate an arm rather than allowing that positional success to become a submission.

Round 3: Rodriguez keeps the exchanges standing

Rodriguez kept advancing behind combinations while Alencar replied with right hands and kicks. A single-leg attempt ended with Rodriguez sprawling and circling behind her into a clinch. After they separated, Rodriguez repeatedly found the jab and right hand. She denied another late shot and closed with punches, keeping the final round standing.

There was no late finish to overturn the decision process. The promotion’s completed result records a shutout for Rodriguez despite Alencar’s earlier periods of grappling control. The win moved Rodriguez’s professional record to 13-2 and stopped the Brazilian’s attempt to build a four-fight winning streak of her own.

A fourth straight win for Rodriguez

Rodriguez’s career had already included an LFA strawweight championship in April 2021 and a successful Contender Series appearance that October. Her UFC debut followed in April 2022, when she defeated Kay Hansen by unanimous decision. The current streak represents a recovery from consecutive defeats: an armbar loss to Gillian Robertson in April 2023 and a disqualification against Carnelossi in May 2024. Her official biography lists Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas as her training base.

For Alencar, the loss came against a different kind of obstacle from the submission opportunities she had converted earlier in her career. Her official profile identifies four professional submission victories, all by rear-naked choke, and a second-degree jiu-jitsu black belt. She made her UFC debut in December 2023 with a split-decision win over Rayanne Amanda, after drawing with Luciano on the Contender Series three months earlier. Saturday’s back control created a familiar attacking route, but Rodriguez escaped without conceding the finish.