Pic: Just going to say it, Francis Ngannou took a pic with Mighty Mouse in tight pants and he has a huge dick

Not exactly the time to sound the old breaking news button but this Francis Ngannou picture, in those pants needs to be addressed. Also for the record it should be noted that Ngannou’s hand is the size of the entire left side of Mighty Mouse’s body.

Wow.

Just wow.

I mean…..how does he make weight? I guess if we were an um heavyweight of that caliber we’d walk around in tight pants all day, every day to.