Pic: Fabrico Werdum and Marcin Tybura fight then hangout in the hotel lobby

Public opinion on Fabrico Werdum has taken a negative turn as of late. He first angered fans by befriending the Russian Dictator Ramzan Kadyrov, he further intensified the hatred at UFC Sydney by walking out to the ‘Akhmat Fight Club’ theme song.

He’s also garnered some praise and criticism for #BoomerangGate.

Although Werdum has proved himself to be a pretty respectful competitor over the years. (unless your surname is Tarverdyan) Check out this photo of him lounging in the hotel lobby with Marcin Tybura post fight. Respect to the warriors for slugging it out!