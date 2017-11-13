Pic: At 12:00 AM Conor McGregor explains his side of Bellator cage jump then deletes it

Oh you thought Conor McGregor was done? Mystic Mac just can’t keep his Twitter fingers silent. Early Monday morning, like midnight early, McGregor attempted to his explain his side of his weekend.

Taking a page out of Jon Jones’ playbook, Mac tweeted and deleted whatever thought he was trying to get across.

Was it an apology? Could that be an explanation? Some rambling thoughts of a madman flying off the handle? Whatever Conor McGregor is doing with his post-Floyd Mayweather life, it’s the kind of flaming train wreck we can’t help stare at until our eyes burn.

H/T to holycowitschris on Reddit for the screenshot