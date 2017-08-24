Phil Baroni and Stephan Bonnar Spit Real Talk About Steroids with Ariel Helwani

Phil Baroni appeared on the special edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, live from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Before the interview even starts, Phil sets the tone by saying that all the Pride fighters who lost when they came to the UFC lost because they stopped using steroids. Meanwhile, the UFC fighters were juiced to the gills. (I love this man.)

He moves right along to describe the history of the substance that Jon Jones tested positive for. And concludes the speech accusing the UFC and USADA of suppressing positive tests until the Jones/DC fight happened. (That is the work of a master.) Just as Phil Baroni was about to explain why it would make no sense to start a cycle of that particular drug that late in camp, Stephan Bonnar shows up.

Not to be outdone, Bonnar explains that Fox Sports wants Daniel Cormier to keep the title. The high point of his argument was that if Fox News could get Trump in the White House, then Fox Sports could get DC the belt. (Amazing.) He believes that Fox paid someone in the lab to spike the test. Which would be the greatest thing in the world if it were true. If modern MMA is involved in conspiracies and espionage at that level, I don’t think I could be happier.

Watch Phil Baroni & Stephan Bonner keep MMA weird and awesome. If you watch to the end, you’re gifted with both men flexing shirtless. (What a time to be alive.)