Vadim Nemkov Weighs 244.6, Sergei Bilostenniy 262 For PFL Dubai

Vadim Nemkov weighed 244.6 pounds and Sergei Bilostenniy registered 262 at Friday’s official PFL Dubai weigh-ins. The promotion published the measurements on November 13, one day before their heavyweight championship main event at Coca-Cola Arena.

Both figures are below the 265-pound championship limit identified in PFL’s event announcement. Bilostenniy will carry a 17.4-pound scale advantage into his challenge, although the weigh-in figures alone do not establish what either man will weigh inside the cage.

Nemkov’s heavyweight title defense

The champion’s belt and the challenger’s ranking were established before this morning’s scale session. PFL’s October card announcement listed Nemkov at 20-2 and Bilostenniy at 15-4, with the challenger third in its heavyweight rankings. The opponents have shared training-camp experience and connections to Fedor Emelianenko’s team.

Nemkov’s current official profile separately records a 3-0 promotional run, with each victory coming by submission. His heavyweight title win over Renan Ferreira ended with an arm-triangle at 4:00 of the first round in December 2025. That followed submission victories over Tim Johnson and Bruno Cappelozza, rather than a title-winning appearance in Dubai.

⚖️#PFLDubai Official Weigh Ins PFL Heavyweight World Title Bout

Vadim Nemkov: 244.6 lbs

Sergei Bilostenniy: 262 lbs#PFLDubai | Saturday , November 14th | 📍Coca Cola Arena | 📺LIVE on the ESPN App Prelims 9AM EST | Main Card 1PM EST | 🎟️https://t.co/7u9T2lseh5 pic.twitter.com/R2aKHct93q — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 13, 2026

Co-main event and supporting-card measurements

Patrick Habirora came in at 169.8 pounds for the welterweight co-main event, opposite Omar El Dafrawy at 170.8. The promotion’s booking release described Habirora’s assignment as his first professional fight outside Europe and identified El Dafrawy as the inaugural PFL MENA welterweight champion.

That pairing brings together the fourth- and fifth-ranked contenders from the original announcement. Habirora was listed unbeaten at 9-0 after stopping former UFC champion Benson Henderson in Brussels. El Dafrawy entered the booking at 16-6. Their contest is distinct from the heavyweight championship at the top of the show.

⚖️#PFLDubai Official Weigh Ins Welterweigh Bout

Patrick Habirora: 169.8 lbs

Omar El Dafrawy: 170.8 lbs#PFLDubai | Saturday , November 14th | 📍Coca Cola Arena | 📺LIVE on the ESPN App Prelims 9AM EST | Main Card 1PM EST | 🎟️https://t.co/7u9T2lseh5 pic.twitter.com/MurjHU47pU — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 13, 2026

Sergio Pettis registered 135 pounds, while Joji Goto weighed 135.4 for their bantamweight meeting. PFL introduced that matchup as a former Bellator champion facing a RIZIN competitor. Their previously announced booking is covered in MiddleEasy’s Pettis–Goto report.

⚖️#PFLDubai Official Weigh Ins Bantamweight Bout

Sergio Pettis: 135 lbs

Joji Goto: 135.4 lbs#PFLDubai | Saturday , November 14th | 📍Coca Cola Arena | 📺LIVE on the ESPN App Prelims 9AM EST | Main Card 1PM EST | 🎟️https://t.co/7u9T2lseh5 pic.twitter.com/VWzu8ITtNZ — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 13, 2026

At lightweight, Shem Rock weighed 156 pounds and Connor Hughes 155.6. Another official post listed Saygid Izagakhmaev at 170 and David Martinez at 170.4 for their welterweight contest. Those are measured weights released by the promotion, not the contracted division limits copied from an earlier preview.

⚖️#PFLDubai Official Weigh Ins Lightweight Bout

Shem Rock: 156 lbs

Connor Hughes: 155.6 lbs#PFLDubai | Saturday , November 14th | 📍Coca Cola Arena | 📺LIVE on the ESPN App Prelims 9AM EST | Main Card 1PM EST | 🎟️https://t.co/7u9T2lseh5 pic.twitter.com/Jo7mAdmfFc — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 13, 2026

Izagakhmaev’s presence also distinguishes the current pairing from October’s announcement, which initially matched Abubakar Nurmagomedov with Martinez. The updated Dubai card already reflects that change; Friday’s post now supplies the two competing athletes’ measurements.

⚖️#PFLDubai Official Weigh Ins Welterweight Bout:

Saygid Izagakmaev: 170 lbs

David Martinez: 170.4 lbs #PFLDubai | Saturday , November 14th | 📍Coca Cola Arena | 📺LIVE on the ESPN App Prelims 9AM EST | Main Card 1PM EST | 🎟️https://t.co/7u9T2lseh5 pic.twitter.com/4bunDFWRlB — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 13, 2026

Pouya Rahmani weighed 245.1 pounds for the other announced heavyweight matchup, with Oleg Popov at 251.2. PFL’s October card release placed Popov first in the division’s rankings, putting a leading contender in action below the championship bout.

⚖️#PFLDubai Official Weigh Ins Heavyweight Bout

Pouya Rahmani: 245.1 lbs

Oleg Popov: 251.2 lbs#PFLDubai | Saturday , November 14th | 📍Coca Cola Arena | 📺LIVE on the ESPN App Prelims 9AM EST | Main Card 1PM EST | 🎟️https://t.co/7u9T2lseh5 pic.twitter.com/crtQKkHCDy — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 13, 2026

At featherweight, Khasan Magomedsharipov registered 146 pounds and Adam Borics came in at 145.8. The original card announcement paired the tenth-ranked Magomedsharipov with seventh-ranked Borics. These two additional official boards extend the released measurements to seven matchups; they do not establish the weights of every athlete on the card.

⚖️#PFLDubai Official Weigh Ins Featherweight Bout

Khasan Magomedsharipov: 146 lbs

Adam Borics: 145.8 lbs #PFLDubai | Saturday , November 14th | 📍Coca Cola Arena | 📺LIVE on the ESPN App Prelims 9AM EST | Main Card 1PM EST | 🎟️https://t.co/7u9T2lseh5 pic.twitter.com/Lo5ws0I2pZ — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 13, 2026

The show takes place Saturday, November 14. PFL’s current event page separates the preliminary start at 9 a.m. Eastern from the main card at 1 p.m. Eastern, corresponding to 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. in Dubai. Friday’s official weight posts confirm U.S. coverage on the ESPN app. The heavyweight title booking remains the main event.