PFL Confirms 15-Fight Dubai Card For November 14

PFL has confirmed a 15-fight lineup for its November 14 return to Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The October 27 announcement separates five main-card contests from ten preliminary bouts, with heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov defending against Sergei Bilostenniy.

The title fight was announced earlier; the new development is the completed event lineup, not a fresh booking of its headliner.

𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Your Full #PFLDubai Fight Card! The Heavyweight World Title will be on the line in the Main Event as Vadim Nemkov defends his title against Sergei Bilostenniy! Plus, the return of Patrick Habirora and Omar El Dafrawy in the Co-Main Event! What fight are you… pic.twitter.com/6whvnVwXGN — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 27, 2026

The Heavyweight Champion Meets A Familiar Challenger

Nemkov’s official fighter record lists three PFL victories, all by submission. His most recent was an arm-triangle against Renan Ferreira at 4:00 of the first round on December 13, 2025. That championship finish followed wins over Tim Johnson and Bruno Cappelozza.

Bilostenniy has a different recent sequence on his official record: a decision loss to Valentin Moldavsky followed by stoppage victories over Karl Williams and Ferreira. The Ferreira win came by third-round TKO at 1:56 on May 2. His listed PFL record is 4-1.

In the written release, Nemkov emphasized seeking submissions while staying adaptable. Bilostenniy described his Moscow preparations as a test and promised an exciting contest.

Pouya Rahmani brings an unbeaten 6-0 record to the heavyweight field.

Habirora And El Dafrawy Bring Different Recent Paths

The welterweight co-main event pairs two fighters whose current PFL profiles distinguish their recent results. Habirora’s May 23 fight against Benson Henderson ended with a knockout at 20 seconds of the opening round. Before that, he stopped Kevin Jousset in December and Danny Roberts the previous July; his listed professional record is 9-0.

El Dafrawy’s most recent listed appearance was a July 31 decision win over Piersma in a 175.4-pound catchweight contest. It followed a first-round stoppage of Vake in April. The November assignment is listed at welterweight, with his official career mark at 16-6 and PFL record at 6-1.

Habirora called this his biggest challenge and described an especially demanding camp. El Dafrawy said he expects to offer threats previous opponents did not and is prepared for an extended battle. The release identifies this as Habirora’s first professional outing outside Europe.

Put some respect on Omar El Dafrawy’s name 😤 #5 ranked PFL Welterweight Omar El Dafrawy looks to put the division on notice against Patrick Habirora in the Co-Main Event of PFL Dubai!#PFLDubai | Saturday , November 14th | 📍Coca Cola Arena | 🎟️https://t.co/7u9T2lseh5 pic.twitter.com/rNtZ7r0PLk — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 26, 2026

MVP chief executive Nakisa Bidarian described the event as the promotion’s largest Dubai card. PFL says it is its fourth visit to the city and first there since the MVP merger, working with the Dubai Sports Council and tourism department.

The release also identifies Abubakar Nurmagomedov’s scheduled welterweight appearance as a return after three years away. He faces Australia’s David Martinez. Sergio Pettis, a former Bellator champion, meets RIZIN competitor Joji Goto at bantamweight.

Sergio Pettis was not leaving it to the judges’ hands in his Bellator debut😳🤯 Sergio Pettis returns to the cage on Saturday, November 14th as he faces RIZIN’s Joji Goto in a fun Bantamweight matchup set to bring the action! #PFLDubai | Saturday , November 14th | 📍Coca Cola… pic.twitter.com/sFnlVq1EFw — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 26, 2026

Movlid Khaybulaev is identified in PFL’s current preview as its 2021 featherweight tournament champion. His inclusion adds a past tournament winner to the preliminary field, separate from the heavyweight world championship topping the bill.

Incase you didn’t know… Movlid Khaybulaev is a big jumping knee guy 🦅 The 2021 PFL Featherweight Tournament Champion Movlid Khaybulaev clashes with Asaël Adjoudj at PFL Dubai! #PFLDubai | Saturday , November 14th | 📍Coca Cola Arena | 🎟️https://t.co/7u9T2lrGrx pic.twitter.com/lFchvt46C0 — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 26, 2026

November 14 Main Card And Preliminary Schedule

The event page lists a 1 p.m. Eastern main-card start and 9 a.m. Eastern preliminary start. Those correspond to 10 p.m. and 6 p.m. in Dubai. The announcement names the ESPN App for U.S. viewers and STARZPLAY for the Middle East and North Africa.

Main card

Heavyweight title: Vadim Nemkov vs. Sergei Bilostenniy

Welterweight: Patrick Habirora vs. Omar El Dafrawy

Heavyweight: Pouya Rahmani vs. Oleg Popov

Welterweight: Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. David Martinez

Bantamweight: Sergio Pettis vs. Joji Goto

Preliminaries

Lightweight: Shem Rock vs. Connor Hughes

Bantamweight: Lewis McGrillen vs. Nawras Abzakh

Featherweight: Asaël Adjoudj vs. Movlid Khaybulaev

Lightweight: Alexei Pergande vs. Akhmed Magomedov

Featherweight: Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Adam Borics

Heavyweight: Denis Goltsov vs. Maxwell Djantou Nana

Welterweight: Ernesto Rodriguez vs. Rhys McKee

Light heavyweight: Khabib Nabiev vs. Styve Ngono

Welterweight: Khamzat Abaev vs. Leon Hill

Women’s strawweight: Aleksandra Savicheva vs. Jacinta Austin