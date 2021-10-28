PFL Champion Bruno Cappelozza Wasn’t Told About Father’s Death Until $1 Million Win

Bruno Cappelozza climbed the mountain top with his $1 million PFL Heavyweight Championship win but he was quickly hit was some devastating news.

Cappelozza had a slugfest with Ante Delija at the 2021 PFL Championships. The bout went the distance and Bruno Cappelozza was awarded the unanimous decision victory. The Brazilian heavyweight saw his dream come true but when he got backstage, the tough news was delivered.

Bruno Cappelozza Was Told His Father Died After Biggest Win Of His Life

Cappelozza’s father passed away the Sunday prior to the PFL Championships. The PFL broadcast revealed that Cappelozza’s family kept the news from him so that he could be solely focused on his fight with Delija.

Taking to his Instagram account, Cappelozza spoke out on the roller coaster of emotions he is currently going through.

“Happiest and Saddest day of my life. I didn’t know I had lost my greatest love and friend of my life. Thank you for everything, things that only God can explain, I love you beyond life, thank you for teaching me to be this human being that I am.”

Cappelozza’s team informed MMAJunkie that the heavyweight bruiser will be returning to Sao Paulo, Brazil on Thursday and he’ll be with his family.