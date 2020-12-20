UFC Vegas 17 Results: Anthony Pettis Outstrikes Alex Morono For Unanimous Decision Win (Highlights)

A welterweight bout between former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis and Alex Morono headlines the prelims for the UFC Vegas 17 card.

Round 1

Morono puts the pressure on early. Pettis attempts a switch kick but slips and Morono has his back right away. He starts to land some big hammer fists while maintaining the body triangle. Pettis is already bleeding, likely from an injury to the nose. Morono still has the back of Pettis as he looks to sink in the rear naked choke. Pettis scrambles and ends up on top. Morono attempts a triangle but it’s to no avail as they return to the feet. Morono lands a front kick to the body. Morono slips a one two from Pettis before the latter partially lands a body kick. Pettis lands a left hook but Morono charges forward with strikes. Morono blocks a head kick. Pettis lands a strong spinning back kick to the body of Morono. Morono clinches up but Pettis defends only to be taken down soon after. Pettis ends the round on top, though.

10-9 Morono for me.

Round 2

Morono advances forward again. Pettis lands a couple of leg kicks. Pettis is having more success with his strikes this round but Morono continues to put the pressure on him. Pettis is ripping the body a lot more and lands a nice body kick as well. Morono is slowing down a bit now. Pettis misses a spinning backfist. Morono is swinging wildly and missing a lot more now. Pettis lands an axe kick on Morono and follows it up with a straight left soon after. Pettis knees him to the belly. Morono lands as he blitzes but it still seems like Pettis is the one gaining the momentum. Both fighters spin at the same time with their attacks but miss as the round comes to an end.

Clear round for Pettis. 19-19.

Round 3

Pettis lands a body kick. Pettis then connects with a head kick that is caught by Morono. Morono lands a leg kick. Morono catches Pettis as he misses a strike and takes him down. However, Pettis scrambles and is now in Morono’s guard. Pettis looks to advance but remains in the half-guard of Morono. Pettis starts to land some strikes but Morono starts to scramble. Not much offense since before Morono eventually gets to his feet. Pettis has him clinched up against the fence with one minute left in the fight. They separate and return to striking. Pettis lands a big uppercut before landing a huge spinning wheel kick to the head of Morono who is wobbled! Morono goes for the takedown attempt and Pettis attempts a guillotine. However, Morono scrambles and survives until the end.

I score it 29-28 to Pettis.

Official result: Anthony Pettis defeats Alex Morono via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

