Petr Yan Says Song Yadong Deserves A Title Shot More Than Sean O’Malley

The UFC bantamweight champion was asked Wednesday about another Sean O’Malley fight. Petr Yan’s answer brought Song Yadong into the discussion.

Yan is preparing to defend against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 333 on October 24 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Their co-main event precedes Alexander Volkanovski’s featherweight title defense against Movsar Evloev. It is not a title eliminator between either of the contenders being discussed.

Asked at media day about O’Malley and Song, Yan said through his English interpreter:

“I think Song Yadong is really more deserving of a title fight, to be honest, but for me I’m not the one who decides it.”

Yan questions O’Malley’s place in the queue

He accused the UFC of repeatedly helping O’Malley, citing his two title fights against Dvalishvili. Yan likened the promotion’s investment to raising a chicken and then trying to maximize what it produces. Asked whether preferential treatment frustrated him, he framed the situation as a feature of show business rather than demanding a particular booking.

Comparing the fighters’ development, he assessed Song as more well-rounded. His criticism did not amount to a refusal to face O’Malley or confirmation of a booking. Yan also maintained he was fully ready following his surgery.

Song’s latest result supplies the competitive context. On August 29 in Shanghai, he knocked out Umar Nurmagomedov with a right uppercut at 1:48 of the second round. The finish came as Nurmagomedov changed levels, according to the promotion’s account. It gave Song consecutive stoppages over former title challengers and a performance bonus, strengthening a title case that does not depend solely on a champion’s endorsement.

Song entered that matchup following a submission victory in Macau earlier in the year. When the UFC announced the Shanghai headliner in July, it paired Nurmagomedov, then its third-ranked bantamweight, with Song, who was ranked fifth.

On Wednesday evening, O’Malley also posted a short video addressing Yan directly. He warned that a successful defense would mean facing him next, presenting that as his own challenge rather than a UFC announcement. He did not mention Song or announce an agreed date in the clip.

PETE VS MORAB WHO YOU GOT AT UFC 333? pic.twitter.com/K66jcAYgQF — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) October 21, 2026

The belt still has to be defended

Yan and Dvalishvili enter Saturday with one victory apiece. Dvalishvili won their first meeting in March 2023; Yan took the championship back in December 2025 at UFC 323. The rematch ended a 14-fight winning streak for Dvalishvili, whose title defenses had included a second win over O’Malley. That history explains why an O’Malley challenge remains conditional on the trilogy’s outcome.