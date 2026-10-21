Petr Yan Calls Sean O’Malley A Title Option, Leaves Decision To UFC

Petr Yan is open to another fight with Sean O’Malley, but he is not selecting his next challenger. Speaking through an interpreter to MMA Fighting, the bantamweight champion acknowledged their history and O’Malley’s progress while leaving the decision to the UFC.

O’Malley followed a decision over Song Yadong with a knockout of Aiemann Zahabi, winning twice since his second Dvalishvili defeat. Yan called O’Malley a legitimate title option, without portraying himself as especially impressed. His immediate task is Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 333 on October 24 in Abu Dhabi. He expects sustained wrestling pressure, says he is prepared for the pace and wants a finish.

“Whoever the UFC puts in front of me, that is who I’m going to fight.”

In the October 21 interview report, Yan also dismissed immediate featherweight ambitions. His earlier preference for moving up rather than down answered a hypothetical question. Defending his current belt comes first; he likewise put greatest-ever arguments behind winning Saturday’s fight.

O’Malley Wants The Matchup, But Has A Recovery Concern

O’Malley has already made his own preference clear. In his October 19 show with Tim Welch, he supported a Yan victory and anticipated the challenge of facing him over five rounds rather than the three they contested in 2022. His enthusiasm was conditional on Yan beating Dvalishvili, not confirmation that the UFC had agreed to a rematch.

Petr Yan says Sean O’Malley rematch possible after UFC 333: ‘We have history’ https://t.co/tCh9za9sMf — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) October 21, 2026

He still respects Dvalishvili personally. He also recognized that he was not the division’s only option. Mario Bautista remained part of his discussion, even as O’Malley argued that his own matchup with Yan would be especially attractive. The distinction matters alongside Yan’s answer: both fighters can express interest without removing the promotion’s role in choosing a contender.

There was a separate qualification in O’Malley’s assessment of the trilogy. Learning about Yan’s surgery made him reconsider his initial confidence in a dominant performance. He compared it with the regret he felt about returning from his own hip procedure before fighting Dvalishvili. The procedures were not established as equivalent, and his concerns do not establish that Yan is medically unready. MiddleEasy’s earlier recovery-concern report documents that source.

Dvalishvili Is Focused On Answering Inside The Cage

Dvalishvili, meanwhile, has described a deliberate change in how he handles the champion’s provocations. In a separate MMA Fighting interview published October 20, he said Yan’s insults no longer bothered him. He framed his calmer press-conference response as personal growth, rather than a lack of commitment to regaining the belt.

The challenger explained that reacting to online criticism had previously consumed too much attention. He now preferred to make weight, arrive ready on October 24 and settle the argument through his performance. He still praised Yan’s ability and described their tied series as the biggest fight of his career, while noting that the next assignment normally feels most important.

Those remarks put the future-opponent discussion in perspective. Dvalishvili has not conceded the trilogy, and Yan’s openness to O’Malley does not decide Saturday’s result. MiddleEasy has separately covered Yan’s preparations and Dvalishvili’s possible post-fight scenarios. The title must be contested before either man’s preferred next matchup can become a booking.