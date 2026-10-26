Petr Yan Thanks Donor After Rolls-Royce Promise For UFC 333 Win

Petr Yan has publicly thanked a donor after being promised a Rolls-Royce Cullinan for his UFC 333 victory. The bantamweight champion responded on October 25 to a written announcement from the X account Owner 1win, putting his own acknowledgment behind a reward offered after Saturday’s title defense.

The original message appeared on October 24. Its author praised Yan’s place among the sport’s leading fighters and credited the preparation behind his performances, emphasizing sustained work, discipline and commitment rather than treating the win as an isolated achievement.

The account also presented the gesture as an extension of 1win’s support for competitors pursuing the top of their sport. It identified the vehicle by model and described it as a personal gift from the account’s author, not an award announced by the UFC.

The donor’s offer and Yan’s response

“For this victory, Petr will get a Rolls-Royce Cullinan from me. Well deserved”

Yan replied to that post the following day, directly tagging the donor and expressing his appreciation. His response was brief:

“Thank you so much @Owner1win one of the best gifts no doubt”

Today Petr Yan once again proved why he is one of the best fighters in the world. Behind such victories stand years of hard work, discipline and absolute dedication to his craft. At 1win, we always support those who strive to be first. For this victory, Petr will get a… — Owner 1win (@Owner1win) October 24, 2026

Thank you so much @Owner1win one of the best gifts no doubt 🙏🏼 https://t.co/6gHzZmKFeR — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) October 25, 2026

The wording matters: the donor’s announcement is a promise, while the champion’s message is an acknowledgment. Neither written statement provides a handover date, a vehicle specification beyond the Cullinan name or independent confirmation that the car has physically been delivered. No price is given in either post.

A reward following a close championship defense

The sporting backdrop was Yan’s unanimous-decision victory over Merab Dvalishvili in the UFC 333 co-main event at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 24. All three judges returned 48-47 scorecards in favor of the champion after five rounds.

UFC’s written report described an early challenge from the former titleholder, whose takedown pressure limited Yan’s offense through the opening two rounds. The balance shifted in the third as Yan began connecting more effectively, including to the body. He found further success standing in the fourth and maintained the stronger striking work in the final round despite continued pressure.

That result extended a title reign restored against the same rival. The promotion’s official history records Yan reclaiming the belt by decision at UFC 323 on December 6, 2025, avenging his March 2023 loss to Dvalishvili. His earlier championship milestones include stopping Jose Aldo for the vacant belt in July 2020 and beating Cory Sandhagen for the interim title in October 2021.

His route back to championship contention included decision wins over Song Yadong in March 2024, Deiveson Figueiredo that November and Marcus McGhee in July 2025. The latest defense therefore followed a rebuilding stretch before the return to title fights against Dvalishvili.