Petr Yan vs Marlon Moraes Targeted For UFC Kazakhstan Main Event

UFC Wants Petr Yan vs Marlon Moraes In June

The UFC is headed to Kazakhstan this summer. It would seem that an important matchup between Petr Yan and Marlon Moraes is being eyed for the main event slot.

Petr Yan was expected to be next in line for a title shot at bantamweight, with the only other true contender being Aljamain Sterling. However, in a controversial turn of events, the UFC opted to book Henry Cejudo against Jose Aldo. This received backlash considering Aldo’s only fight in the division is a loss against Marlon Moraes.

Regardless, this is the decision that was made, and Yan has decided to move on. Therefore, according to recent reports, he has agreed to take on the aforementioned Moraes. Although the bout is not official yet, it is expected to be the main event of UFC Kazakhstan, which is set to take place on June 13th.

Despite the fact that there are no contracts yet, only verbal agreements, Yan decided to comment on the potential matchup in a Twitter post. Here, he pokes fun at the fact that Cejudo is taking a fight against someone coming off of a loss.

“Loser gets the title shot @HenryCejudo ?”

When Moraes faces off against Yan, this will be his fight with Aldo. He has gone 1-1 in his last two, with the other bout being against Cejudo for the vacant title. A win here would mean a lot, in terms of getting him closer to another shot at gold. Then again, with this division there is no telling who the next contender may be.

