Petr Yan Compares Merab’s Wrestling Trouble To Cormier’s Jon Jones Fights

Petr Yan linked Merab Dvalishvili’s wrestling difficulties to Daniel Cormier’s experience against Jon Jones during a new interview with Cormier. He said the challenger had actually been better prepared for their second meeting than their first.

Yan said in Russian during the October 23 conversation, translated into English:

“I saw that when Jon Jones was hitting you, you also started to forget about your wrestling.”

The numbers behind the wrestling discussion

The December 6, 2025 rematch at UFC 323 ended with Yan taking the championship by unanimous decision. The finalized scores were 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47. Neither fighter was stopped, so the discussion concerns how their exchanges developed over five rounds, not a finish that never occurred.

The promotion’s subsequent fight preview records Dvalishvili completing two takedowns from 29 attempts. Yan completed five of nine. Those figures distinguish attempts from successful takedowns and show that both men initiated wrestling exchanges. They also correct the approximate suggestion of more than 30 attempts made during the conversation without changing the champion’s broader argument.

That was a substantial reversal from their March 11, 2023 meeting. Dvalishvili attempted a record 49 takedowns and completed 11, using repeated attacks to interrupt Yan’s offense across 25 minutes. He won every round on all three scorecards, each reading 50-45. The comparison is between two completed performances with very different wrestling returns, rather than an assumption that the challenger has only one way to win.

The official contemporaneous recap described Yan advancing from the outset and repeatedly hurting Dvalishvili to the body, including in the fifth round. His latest explanation therefore refers to damage documented at the time, not a newly disclosed injury or a medical diagnosis. He previously outlined his intention to take the initiative in the trilogy.

Yan said his takedowns were reactive. He expects earlier aggression and pace changes, but familiar pressure. He predicted Dvalishvili would become even quieter after their fight. He rejected friendship while maintaining competitive respect, and wanted sport kept separate from national politics. He leaves challenger selection to the UFC. He said rehabilitation shaped his layoff and that he trained in Russia before completing preparations in the Emirates.

Dvalishvili offers a different account of his preparation

In his separate October 22 conversation with Cormier, Dvalishvili did not say that he had failed to train hard for the rematch. He questioned whether another demanding camp, only two months after his preceding defense, had been the right approach. He suggested smarter preparation and more recovery time, while saying he did not regret accepting the fight.

The challenger also described Yan feeling physically stronger, particularly when he tried to control his neck. For this meeting, he said he had more time to study what worked and what did not. He predicted another dominant victory, but specifically expected a different performance from their first fight. That remains his forecast, not an established outcome or a revealed tactical plan.

His earlier account of the second-round turning point and Yan’s detailed written preparation document the competing interpretations. The deciding title bout is scheduled for October 24 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, beneath Alexander Volkanovski’s featherweight championship defense against Movsar Evloev. The venue is on Yas Island in the United Arab Emirates.