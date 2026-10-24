Petr Yan Beats Merab Dvalishvili In UFC 333 Trilogy, Retains Title — Highlights

Petr Yan retained the UFC bantamweight championship on Saturday, October 24, defeating Merab Dvalishvili by unanimous decision in their UFC 333 trilogy fight at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. All three judges scored it 48-47 for the defending champion in Saturday’s co-main event.

Dvalishvili won their first meeting in March 2023. Yan took the championship from him in December 2025. Saturday’s result therefore gives Yan a second consecutive victory in the rivalry, rather than marking the first time he has beaten the Georgian.

Round 1: Dvalishvili sets the pace

Dvalishvili opened with a hard leg kick and right hand before repeatedly attacking single legs and body locks. Yan kept returning to his feet, but the challenger maintained the pressure.

The UFC’s opening-round clip shows how those exchanges developed against the fence. Dvalishvili stays attached around the hips as Yan tries to turn away from the cage. In another sequence, the champion posts a hand on the canvas while his opponent controls him from behind. Getting upright did not immediately end the wrestling exchange.

Round 2: Yan starts finding counters

The second round followed a similar pattern: Dvalishvili mixed kicks and punches with more entries, while Yan swept back up and began landing counters. The champion connected with a left hand as his opponent changed levels, but still had to deal with another takedown.

Round 3: Yan stops the takedown entries

Yan’s defense became more effective in the third. He stopped consecutive attempts, landed jabs and attacked the body.

Round 4: Body work and a more aggressive champion

In the fourth, a right hand and left hook downstairs helped him build momentum; Dvalishvili answered with a right of his own.

A separate official fight clip captures the change in position on the feet. Yan is the man advancing, with Dvalishvili moving along the perimeter near the fence. The challenger keeps his hands high and changes direction rather than standing still in front of him.

Round 5: Yan presses to the final horn

The final round brought fence pressure, punches and a jumping knee from Yan. Dvalishvili kept attempting takedowns and throwing back, but the champion landed left hands and body kicks through the closing exchanges.

The final announcement is preserved at the start of the UFC’s official interview video.

The corner’s message before the fifth

Speaking through his interpreter to Daniel Cormier afterward, Yan said his coach had told him the fight was tied at two rounds apiece and that taking the fifth would secure the victory. That was the corner’s assessment, rather than a disclosed round-by-round breakdown from the judges.

Cormier asked whether the increasing success against the takedowns had been planned. Yan explained that he generally needs time to warm into a fight. He expected Dvalishvili to push hard early and eventually lose some power, so he had allowed time for that initial surge to fade.

Asked about defending the belt with his sons present and the crowd supporting him, the champion thanked the people who had come to watch. He said their support mattered to him and credited the spectators with making events like this possible.

On his next defense, Yan said the UFC chooses the challenger and he is prepared to face whoever is put in front of him. The official broadcaster published his response to the Song Yadong question as follows:

Give me Song Yadong, give me King Kong! Give me anybody! Just make the weight and I will take you down!

Dvalishvili acknowledges the winner

Dvalishvili said the performance had surprised him and declined to make excuses in his immediate Octagon interview. He congratulated Yan and his family, then continued:

He beat me today, he’s the better man, he’s the winner today and again, congratulations to him.

Cormier called him one of the division’s greatest champions and praised his character before asking the crowd to applaud him.