Mike Perry wants to fight Conor McGregor. Wanting a high-profile fight for “Platinum” Perry isn’t breaking news. However, a slide in octagon performance has preventing Mike from taking the next step in his career. As well as, incidents that happened outside of the cage. Now that Dustin Poirier and McGregor have tweeted back and forth on social media about fighting each other, Perry wants in on the McGregor action as well.

Mike Perry Calls Out McGregor

UFC welterweight Mike Perry has returned to his winning ways after defeating Mickey Gall at UFC Vegas 4. With his girlfriend Latory Gonzalez in his corner, Perry has made fearless remarks towards fighters such as Darren Till and Nate Diaz. Now, Perry wants to face Robbie Lawler, and then make his way towards Conor McGregor. And perhaps during the fight, cashing out on a cornerman auction in the process.

After I beat @Ruthless_RL , let’s go Conor. @TheNotoriousMMA a stand up fight everybody will want to see. https://t.co/XRfCcuuWKQ — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 8, 2020

ESPN MMA journalist Ariel Helwani tweeted about the potential bout between Porier and McGregor. Furthermore stating that Dustin told him that he would have no issue fighting Conor in either November or December. Which, where both dates that McGregor requested.

Perry interjected by throwing his name in the race for a McGregor fight.

“After I beat (Robbie Lawler) @Ruthless_RL , let’s go Conor. @TheNotoriousMMA a stand-up fight everybody will want to see,” wrote Perry.

Trying to Get a Fight

In the past, Perry has challenged the idea of fighters doing things for “clout” on social media. However, Mike seems to be putting that same tactic to good use in favor of himself. In the lens of others, it could simply be the old principal that one will never receive anything unless they ask for it.

Would fans like to see Perry vs Diaz? Or, should “Platinum” Mike have to work his way up to such a high profile fight?