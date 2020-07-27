UFC welterweight Mike Perry got his wish after all.

Following his dominant win over Mickey Gall at UFC Vegas 4 last month, Perry — who was notably cornered solely by his girlfriend Latory Gonzalez — spoke of finding elite-level training partners to prepare for a potential middleweight fight with bitter rival Darren Till.

In particular, he expressed his desire to train with former middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero.

“I kinda want to work with Yoel Romero,” Perry said after the fight. “I want to get some beef inside of myself to feel that 185-pound weight class. I wanna learn how to fight one of the best guys there so I can fight a middleweight Englishman. You know who I’m talking about. I want to fight that guy. He doesn’t deserve to have his name come out of my mouth. He’s a despicable person. “I can’t lie — I’m not that big. I need to feel that. I do want to train with Yoel Romero, he knows I want to come out there. We have the same management team, him and Jorge Masvidal.”

Perry Gets His Wish Of Training With Romero

Perry got his wish in the end as he recently shared a photo of himself with Romero and others after a training session which he labeled as “terrorizing.”

You can see the image below:

In addition, his girlfriend Gonzalez recently shared footage of them training together with Romero giving “Platinum” some pointers:

Mike Perry wasn’t messing around when he said he was going to train with Yoel Romero before trying to fight Darren Till pic.twitter.com/HhRz2zlZum — MMA Eejit 🇮🇪 (@MMAEejit) July 21, 2020

For now, it looks like Perry will remain at welterweight. But should he ever make the move up, he will now be prepared thanks to Romero.