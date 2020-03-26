(Video) Mike Perry Knocks Out Drunkard Outside Nightclub

Perry Retaliates Against Drunk Man

UFC welterweight Mike Perry used his spare time to dig into the archives.

With the coronavirus pandemic keeping everyone home, people need to find ways to keep themselves busy. It seems Perry did so by digging up an old video of an altercation between him and a drunk man outside an Orlando nightclub.

“Platinum” says he was struck by the man first before retaliating and proceeding to knock him out. He claimed he would have continued striking him but decided to walk away and go to the police.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Perry also had a message for those who would inevitably criticize him for deciding to fight violence with violence.

“Goin to the beach boy ! #Tbt #ViralChallenge #YOLO He’d actually just punched me in the mouth. (Why do you think they started recording) I created space, he followed with his fists balled. As I stepped into position around the girl he either flinched or got distracted from what his drunk ass was doing which was harassing me. He wouldn’t stop so I ended it. I threw the jab/hook split seconds before he looked to the left. I could’ve continued to ground and pound him to death but walked away and spoke to the police. “For any of you acting like you’ve ever done anything for me please believe you play with fire you’re gonna get burned. If you can mind your space and social distance yourself from my personal bubble than anything can be resolved through conversation. Judge me all you want you bunch of cry to get your way hypocrite’s but I live an honest life and am the most truthful person I know. I share my life with all of you watching so please believe if you feel like you want to butt into anything you were not involved in than you, yo mama, yo daddy, yo wife, husbands, sisters, brothers, daughters, sons, and grandma’s and grandpa’s can get these pro fighter hands too since it’s ok to hit me but not ok when I hit back. Check yo selves !”

Unfortunately, Perry hasn’t had the same luck inside the Octagon in recent times. He has lost five of his last seven outings and hasn’t won by knockout since 2017.

His most recent outing was a first-round TKO defeat to Geoff Neal at UFC 245 in December.