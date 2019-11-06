Mike Perry Picks Usman Over Covington, Says it’s On Sight if he Sees Him at UFC 245

Mike Perry Says it’s On Sight If He Sees Colby Covington at UFC 245

All. Of. The. Smoke. That’s what Colby Covington has to be ready to accept by the way he’s handled the media when it comes to speaking about his teammates at American Top Team. Because of his words, fighters at ATT have come out and said publically that they hope Usman beats him. First, it was Joanna who also said that Colby is fake and puts on a show for the cameras. Now, “Platinum” Mike Perry has made it known that he wants Kamaru to win as well. And, if Perry happens to see Colby at UFC 245, there’s going to be problems.

Both Covington and Perry train at American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida. Colby has made plenty of remarks about other teammates like Jorge Masvidal, Dustin Poirier, and Joanna. He’s also spoken negatively about Perry and the beef goes beyond fighting.

Covington crossed a line that no man should ever cross with another. Speaking ill about his wife. So now that both men will be featured on the same card at UFC 245, Perry believes that when the two see each other, it’s on sight. He spoke about why on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.

Perry Speaks on Colby Covington

“Sure, I like (Kamaru), Usman. I’m going to give (Colby) Covington a problem all week long,” Perry stated. “Let’s see if he is thinking about the right things when he gets in the ring. I hope he hears about this. If he catches sight of me, it’s on sight.”

UFC 245

Like many others, Perry made it transparent that he thinks Covington’s “act” is all to stay relevant and keep fans interested in his fights. Whether the feedback is positive or negative doesn’t fundamentally matter to Covington. As long as people are prepared to pay to see him fight.

Both Covington and Perry fight at UFC 245. Covington has a welterweight world title match against champion Kamaru Usman in the main event. Perry, on the other hand, is expected to take on Geoff Neal in another welterweight clash.

Now that we know Perry’s intentions if the two were to run into each other, we’ll wait and see exactly what will go down if they catch one another.