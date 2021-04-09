Mike Perry Expects ‘Computer Nerd’ Ben Askren To Get Smashed, Says Jake Paul’s Skills Are Real

UFC welterweight Mike Perry claims Jake Paul’s boxing skills are legit.

Perry revealed last month that he actually got some work in with Paul ahead of the YouTuber’s boxing bout with Ben Askren which takes place April 17 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

In the process, he disagreed with UFC president Dana White and all the other naysayers claiming this would be an easy win for Askren.

“Idk @danawhite , I just got some work with @jakepaul and it’s not looking good for @Benaskren …. #IronSharpensIron”

Perry: Paul Popped Me, I Popped Him Back

When asked how sparring went with Paul, Perry explained further as well as why he believes the former will come out on top against Askren.

“Jake Paul’s a really good boxer, man,” Perry said in an interview with The Schmo. “He did really good. First of all, he’s got that celeb status. That’s one thing that breaks a lot of fighters when they do get some attention — the comment from Instagram, things like that, how to deal with social media. He’s been doing that for years so he’s way above everyone else when it comes to things like that. “… He called me out there and I got my chance to go in there. We did six rounds together, he popped me in the face a couple of times, I popped him back a little bit. It was a great workout. I’m rooting for the guy. Ben Askren has been acting like such a clown that I don’t get why people are like picking up for this dude. “I get it, he’s gonna go in there and fight but there’s a way that we carry ourselves and I know sometimes it can be aggressive because we’re fighters and we want to fight but Ben Askren’s carrying himself like a computer nerd. It’s really annoying to see people like pick this dude up because he’s going to get in there and fight when it’s really Jake Paul who is taking a risk, putting his celeb status and all this on the line. He’s gonna smash the dude because obviously, you can see in the pressers and stuff — Ben Askren doesn’t want to fight. Jake Paul’s skills are real.”

Askren is no fan of Perry either, so it should be interesting to see if he comes across these comments and hits back at him.

As for Perry, he returns to action this weekend at UFC Vegas 23 when he takes on Daniel Rodriguez in a welterweight bout. “Platinum” will be looking to return to the win column after last competing in November when he suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Tim Means.