ATCH Academy Mourns Pengo Bossio Wangi After Trappes Attack

ATCH Academy has paid tribute to Pengo Bossio Wangi after his death in the October 23 attack in Trappes, France. The MMA club in Aubervilliers identified him as a member of its community in a four-part statement posted that evening, describing its shock and sorrow at the news.

The 26-year-old amateur fighter was born in Poissy and had attended Gustave Courbet school in Trappes. He died at Square Pergaud, where he was shot. The attack also left people wounded in neighboring La Verrière. His gym’s remembrance focused on the person its members knew through training, rather than on a competitive record.

The academy remembered someone who set an example both on and off the mats: respectful, consistently present and willing to help others progress. In an English translation of its French statement, the club wrote:

“His smile, his energy and his generosity will remain engraved in our walls and in our hearts.”

Pengo BOSSIO WANGI C'est avec une immense tristesse et une profonde stupeur que la famille ATCH Academy a appris la disparition de Pengo, tombé aujourd'hui à Trappes dans l'attaque qui a frappé notre pays.

Pengo faisait partie des nôtres. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/baEjNNr7aT — ATCH ACADEMY (@atchacademy) October 23, 2026

Sur les tapis comme en dehors, il était de ceux qui donnent l'exemple : présent, respectueux, toujours prêt à pousser les autres vers le haut. Son sourire, son énergie et sa générosité resteront gravés dans nos murs et dans nos cœurs.

Aujourd'hui, les mots manquent. — ATCH ACADEMY (@atchacademy) October 23, 2026

Its condolences extended to his family, loved ones and friends, as well as everyone affected by the attack. The academy said it stood beside them, rejected any justification for taking his life, and ended its message with a farewell.

A training community remembers one of its own

Based on Rue de la Nouvelle France in Aubervilliers, ATCH Academy teaches MMA alongside wrestling, grappling, boxing and kickboxing. Its programs accommodate beginners, amateur competitors and professionals, with qualified coaches supervising the sessions.

Salahdine Parnasse also offered condolences on his own official account. The French UFC fighter identifies ATCH Academy as his team. His message was directed to Wangi’s family and those closest to him, adding that he would not be forgotten. The response came minutes after the academy began its thread.

Academy founder Stéphane Chaufourier described Wangi as a promising amateur who trained several times a week and hoped to turn professional. He recalled a smiling member who spoke to everyone. A tribute was reported as planned for Saturday evening’s 100% Fight event in Aubervilliers; it had not yet taken place at the time of that report.

Parnasse recently beat Dan Hooker in Paris, received praise from Daniel Cormier, and called for a top-five UFC opponent. His connection to the academy makes this a personal response from within the same training team.

In a separate 89-second video, President Emmanuel Macron urged people not to let the attack divide them. He credited national and municipal police with protecting people and saving lives, then described meeting a distressed Black mother who feared exclusion because of her skin color. Macron defended her place in France and her right to live safely and raise her children without having to justify her belonging.

Ne laissons rien nous diviser. pic.twitter.com/b5AsHfsvYo — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 23, 2026

The president names Wangi in his national response

President Emmanuel Macron separately named Pengo Bossio Wangi in a written statement issued earlier that evening. He said five other people were critically injured, including a young girl fighting to survive. Those injury descriptions reflect the president’s October 23 update, not a new assessment of their condition on Saturday.

Ce soir, la Nation est en deuil après l’attentat terroriste qui a frappé Trappes et La Verrière. Nous sommes confrontés à un acte d’une gravité extrême et qui par son caractère raciste avéré marque un tournant pour notre pays. Monsieur Pengo Bossio Wangi a perdu la vie.… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 23, 2026

Macron described the violence as a racist terrorist attack and promised national support for the victims and their families. That characterization is attributed to the president, rather than presented as a court judgment. His statement called for opposition to racism in every form, remembered earlier attacks on Christians and Jews, and rejected ranking one community’s suffering above another’s.