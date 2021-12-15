Julianna Pena Clarifies ‘Mom Champ’ Comments, Wasn’t Taking A Dig At Amanda Nunes

Julianna Pena believes her post-fight comments were misinterpreted.

Pena became the new women’s bantamweight champion after a shocking second-round submission win over Amanda Nunes in the UFC 269 co-headliner this past weekend.

“The Venezuelan Vixen” made even more headlines at the post-fight press conference when she claimed she should be considered the first mom champion in the UFC rather than Nunes.

The reason? She actually gave birth to her daughter while Nunes didn’t.

“Julianna Pena says she should be considered the first “mom” champ and not Amanda Nunes because, “All respect to her, but I gave birth to my daughter.” Says there should be a “baddest mom on the planet belt” made. #UFC269″

Many understood what she meant and that she wasn’t discrediting Nunes as a mother. However, as one should expect, people took it the wrong way which led to Pena clarifying her comments.

“I absolutely had my words misinterpreted,” Pena told MMA Junkie. “Amanda is an amazing mom. She is an amazing mom champ. Amanda had a daughter that was there at the weigh-ins with my daughter, and her daughter embraced my daughter. They were hugging, they were loving on one another. “When I saw that, I saw that this baby is raised in a home with two loving parents, and for her to display that love to my daughter just showed me how much they care about their daughter and how great of parents they are for their baby.”

Julianna Pena Details Her Own Pregnancy

That said, Pena explained her own pregnancy and what she had to go through before eventually returning to the Octagon.

“When I gave birth, I was almost 42 weeks pregnant,” Pena said. “I had an emergency c-section where they were like, ‘We have to get this baby out now.’ I watched them gut me like a fish and take out all of my guts, laid it on the table, and threw it back in, and sewed me up. “If it wasn’t for Mercier Therapy, honestly, I wouldn’t be able to get back inside the octagon. There’s so many things that happen to a woman’s body when they are pregnant. I was pregnant for 10 months. I had a crazy, very emotional c-section. I didn’t know if I was going to fight again. I had to have extra time to bring my body back together to get it back to its peak performance.”

In the end, she simply believes she deserves some credit given what her body went through.

“All I was just saying is that for giving birth, is just if they’re gonna give Amanda a belt for being mom champ then I would also like a belt for being mom champ, is all I was trying to say,” Pena added. “I don’t want to take away from Amanda in any fashion as being a mother, because I know what a great mother she is, and I just really feel like my words were misinterpreted.”

What do you think of Pena’s comments?