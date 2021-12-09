Julianna Pena Explains Confidence Ahead Of Amanda Nunes Fight: ‘This Is My Life’s Work’

Julianna Pena is confident for a reason.

“The Venezuelan Vixen” will look to become a world champion for the first time when she challenges two-weight queen Amanda Nunes for her bantamweight strap in the UFC 269 co-headliner.

Unlike recent Nunes opponents, Pena has been partaking in plenty of trash talk and has also repeatedly accused “The Lioness” of ducking her.

Assuming nothing happens between now and fight night, Pena will get her wish in finally locking horns with Nunes. But what makes her so confident in stepping in against whom many believe to be the GOAT of women’s mixed martial arts?

“I have an unwavering amount of faith in God and making sure I’m doing everything that I need to do in order to get my hand raised so I did all the work,” Pena told ESPN. “I have this unwavering faith and belief in myself. I almost feel like it’s a David vs. Goliath situation where all these chips are stacked against me and I just know at the end of the day, I have faith in God, my abilities and my skillset. “I think that strong mentality carries me through in all of my fights. I didn’t fall out of a parachute and get here. I have been working for this my entire life and this is my life’s work. This is something that I have worked very hard for, I am worthy to be here and I am definitely excited to show my growth and to show what I’m capable of doing. The world is my oyster — I have the ability to do anything that I want in life.”

Julianna Pena Looking To Prove She’s The Best In The World

Another reason for Pena’s confidence is her resume and all the top names she’s fought.

With just two losses since 2013, both of which notably came to Valentina Shevchenko and Germaine de Randamie, Pena is used to competing in tough fights and testing herself.

And so, Nunes will not be any different for her.

“I have been fighting the best in the world,” she added. “I have literally fought top five every single time. All I have fought is tough fights, former world champions, top five, girls that are the best in the world at the top of the division… “I think challenging myself is the reason why people do anything, why they get out of bed — you have to challenge yourself. I’m in here to fight the best in the world and to prove myself as one of the best in the world.”

You can watch the full interview below: