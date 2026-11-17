Pedro Dantas will give Adlan Umarov his first ONE Championship assignment at ONE Fight Night 50. The promotion’s current card pairs the Brazilian with the unbeaten Kazakh in featherweight MMA at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, on the show advertised for December 18 in U.S. primetime.

ONE first announced the matchup on November 14. Dantas enters with a 7-1 professional MMA record after a September win over Hector Almonacid, while Umarov arrives at 4-0 without having needed a decision. The booking supplies the opponent and event that were still unannounced when Umarov joined the roster in October.

Dantas Has Already Rebounded In MMA

The Brazilian’s promotional record needs a distinction between disciplines. His athlete page lists a decision loss to Ibragim Dauev in his July 2025 debut, followed by another decision defeat against Mohammad Siasarani in January 2026. The Siasarani contest was kickboxing, however, rather than another loss on Dantas’ MMA record.

His September meeting with Almonacid brought his first ONE victory. The 23-year-old Guerreiros Team fighter, listed at 180 centimeters tall, took a unanimous decision. That leaves him with one win and one loss in ONE MMA, even though his combined promotional listing includes three appearances across two sports.

The Almonacid victory also exposed the recovery work behind the result. ONE’s original report describes Dantas using outside kicks and punches before defending takedowns and delivering ground strikes in the first round. In the second, Almonacid escaped a choke attack, secured a double-leg and reached full mount before the Brazilian reversed into top position.

Almonacid again found mount and then the back in the third, but could not complete a rear-naked choke. Dantas reversed once more and finished the contest delivering punches from above. That account provides a more specific measure of his recent experience than the decision alone: he has already had to recover against an opponent pursuing the same submission that features heavily in Umarov’s record.

Umarov Brings Three Rear-Naked-Choke Wins

The newcomer’s four victories comprise one TKO and three rear-naked chokes. ONE’s October signing notice identifies him as a 23-year-old and describes wrestling entries, top pressure and opportunities to take the back as central parts of his approach. His official athlete profile has no completed ONE bouts listed yet.

Those finishes establish what he achieved before this booking, not a guarantee of how the December fight will unfold. Dantas has already completed multiple promotional contests; Umarov must now translate his unbeaten regional record into a first appearance against an established ONE opponent.

A Featherweight MMA Bout, Not A Title Fight

The event card lists this pairing without championship status. ONE’s featherweight division has a 155-pound upper limit, with athletes required to pass hydration testing and make their contracted weight. Its ordinary MMA contests are scheduled for three five-minute rounds, and judges assess a completed fight as a whole rather than awarding individual rounds.

The event’s other disciplines include Diogo Reis’ submission-grappling title defense against Bebeto Oliveira. That championship match is separate from the non-title MMA assignments on the same card. The December show also includes Antonio Cesar against Viet Anh Do in flyweight MMA. Dantas–Umarov is a separate featherweight matchup, not an outcome already recorded or a confirmed title eliminator. The event listing does not establish an individual walkout time for either fighter.