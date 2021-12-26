Pearl Gonzalez’s ‘Sexy’ Surgery Photos Are Real Treat For Fans

Pearl Gonzalez doesn’t need to punch faces to make a living. At least, not anymore.

Pearl’s Photos

The former UFC, BKFC star has made it a habit of posting photos of herself online. For her, it has been quite the successful venture. As 2021 ends, Pearl has definitely found her oyster. She would bank big making her own fan website.

Not all of her photos are exclusive to those who pay ‘premium’ though.

In her recent outing to the hospital, she’d be going for a surgery. However, getting things fixed wasn’t the only thing on Gonzalez’s itinerary. Clothed with only a patient gown, Gonzalez would have a mini-photoshoot.

Making It Sexy

As expected, her fanbase loved it. The social media posts would go viral.

“Surgery but make it Sexy!” Gonzales wrote in a update. “Finally fixing this injury! Haven’t been able to grapple or kick since, which is why I chose to focus on boxing this past year. Looking forward to be 100% again!”

Surgery but make it Sexy! 😩🤣😭



Finally fixing this injury! Haven’t been able to grapple or kick since, which is why I chose to focus on boxing this past year. Looking forward to be 💯 again!! 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/RIyxp6syOW — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) December 21, 2021

This isn’t the first time Gonzalez has showed out on social media. It also won’t be the last. And with the money she’s making, it’s completely understandable. In the past, she even got kicked out of a gym for preferring to take her pants off.

Gonzales recently retired from bare-knuckle boxing, taking a decision loss to Britain Hart in November. Once fully healthy from her surgery, Gonzalez looks to go back to her roots in MMA. She last lost to Miranda Maverick at Invicta FC 39 in February 2020.