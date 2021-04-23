Former UFC Flyweight Pearl Gonzalez Signs Multi-Fight Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Deal

Former UFC fighter Pearl Gonzalez has signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships. The promotion seems to be heading in a direction to the notable UFC names who have left the company.

Bare Knuckle FC Signs Pearl Gonzalez

Perhaps the successes of the signing of Paige Van Zant were a catalyst in the decision to sign Pearl. That, alongside her ability to quickly be promoted in the fight world with her notability. Nonetheless, BKFC President Dave Feldman spoke about the significance of signing Pearl to the promotion on a multi-fight deal.

Excited for this! Welcome to the company @PearlGonzalez pic.twitter.com/5GSeiO1XRn — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) April 22, 2021

“Pearl is a tremendous addition to our growing list of female fighters,” BKFC President Dave Feldman stated. “Her best skill set is striking, which makes this the perfect transition for her career. She’s very popular in the combat sports world, both for her fighting ability in addition to commentating on different platforms, and we can’t wait to start working with her.”

Pearl last fought professionally for Invicta last year in a losing effort against Miranda Maverick. However, now that she moved to Brooklyn, NY, she’s decided to dedicate her life to becoming a bare-knuckle champion.

“I made the biggest sacrifice of my life. Packed up everything and moved to Brooklyn, N.Y., permanently to train with the greatest female boxer in the world, Amanda Serrano,” Gonzalez stated. “I promise to dedicate my life to becoming the next BKFC world champ and couldn’t be happier to start this new chapter in my life.”

Unknown Details

Details on Pearl’s contract are unknown. However, a similar path to Van Zant as a former UFC standout could garner high wages. Plus, if the deal is anything like Van Zant’s, Gonzalez would more than likely still be able to compete in MMA matches.

Although the announcement was made of Pearl’s signing, there is still no opponent in mind for her debut. Nor is there an event in place at the moment.