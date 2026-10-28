Paweł Polityło vs. Emrah Sönmez Completes FNC 35 Card

Paweł Polityło will face Emrah Sönmez in the final addition to FNC 35. The promotion announced the lightweight matchup on October 28, completing its November 7 lineup at Sportski centar Morača in Podgorica, Montenegro.

The announcement, shared with Polityło’s account, identifies him as a former FNC featherweight title challenger and KSW veteran. He returns with a 12-6 record in the new post. Sönmez is listed at 16-5, with twelve stoppage victories and experience on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Those are the figures supplied for this booking, rather than the older numbers in the event’s matchup panels. The same official card currently displays Polityło at 12-5 and Sönmez at 0-0. The new announcement establishes that Sönmez is not making his professional debut; the empty-looking panel should not be read as his career record.

Eleven Bouts Across Several Rulesets

The current lineup divides into nine main-card contests and two preliminaries. It is not eleven interchangeable MMA matchups: the promotion separately labels striking contests, including Rade Opačić against Alexandr Soldatkin under K-1 rules and Luka Bubanja against Stefan Dobrijević in ultimate kickboxing at 80 kilograms.

FNC’s October 11 announcement introduced Opačić–Soldatkin alongside the championship headliner. It described the Serbian as a kickboxer and Soldatkin as a RIZIN tournament winner who represented FNC. Wednesday’s development is the completed lineup, not a claim that those previously announced bouts were newly booked.

Elsewhere, Ivan Šićaja meets Alan Villalba, Tomislav Šićaja faces Andrija Stanković, and Dalibor Dragojević takes on Ahmed Abdulkadirov. Karomatulo Sufiev is paired with Piotr Niedzielski at a listed 74-kilogram limit. Dejan Zlatičanin–Florin Lupu is also advertised. Kiril Negru–Botond Petrenyi and Mensur Kijamet–Mert Basbudak make up the preliminary pairings.

Zdravković’s Belt Remains The Main Attraction

Miljan Zdravković defends the bantamweight championship against Joaquin Vargas at the top of the show. Their matchup is listed at 61 kilograms. The titleholder’s official profile credits him with a 10-0 overall record and two wins in the organization.

His most recent listed FNC appearance was a five-round unanimous-decision victory over Josh Hill at FNC 26. Before that, he submitted Bondo Kikadze in the second round at FNC 23. His promotional wins therefore include both a submission and a decision, rather than an unbroken string of knockouts.

The card identifies Vargas as representing Argentina, with a 10-3 record and no completed FNC appearances. Zdravković is listed at 170 centimeters tall and his challenger at 168 centimeters; no reach measurement is supplied for Vargas.

November 7 In The Montenegrin Capital

The new post directs viewers to the promotion’s FNC TV pay-per-view service and names Entrio and Gigstix as ticket outlets. The current Gigstix listing gives a 5:30 p.m. door opening and a 6:30 p.m. event start, both local time. The ticket page gives the venue’s address as Ivana Milutinovića 5. That is the show’s schedule, not a guaranteed walkout time for any individual bout.

This Podgorica event is separate from FNC’s announced Munich debut for Jairzinho Rozenstruik. The November lineup combines its own title fight and supporting MMA contests with the specifically designated kickboxing appearances; it does not announce an opponent for the newly signed heavyweight.