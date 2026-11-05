Pavel Andrusca vs. Mahammadali Osmanli Reported For UFC Saudi Arabia On December 5

Pavel Andrusca and Mahammadali Osmanli are reportedly headed for a bantamweight meeting in Saudi Arabia on December 5. Nolan King reported the pairing for MMA Junkie on November 5, citing two people familiar with the matchup who requested anonymity because the UFC had not announced it.

The report places the bout on UFC Fight Night 295 in Riyadh. It remains a reported booking, not an official promotion announcement. Both men would be making their second UFC appearances, with Andrusca coming off a victory and Osmanli seeking to move past the disqualification that ended his Ultimate Fighter final.

Pavel Andrusca (9-0) vs. MuhammadAli Osmanli (12-2) is set for #UFCSaudiArabia, per multiple sources 🔥🔥 Story headed to @MMAJunkie pic.twitter.com/zbSZfPQxxg — Nolan King (@mma_kings) November 5, 2026

Andrusca Builds On His Paris Breakthrough

Andrusca made his UFC debut on September 5, beating Nathaniel Wood by unanimous decision in Paris. The official UFC record lists the fight as a three-round contest that reached the final horn. His unbeaten professional record stands at 9-0.

The 24-year-old is from Moldova and trains at Barbarosa School. His official profile credits him with six knockout victories, one submission and five first-round finishes. Those numbers describe a prospect who had often ended fights early before demonstrating he could win over three rounds against an established UFC opponent.

His background is not limited to striking. The UFC lists two bronze medals at the under-20 European wrestling championships and a professional title with Austria’s Vendetta Fight Nights, followed by two defenses. He began his professional career in March 2021, with no competition in 2022 or 2023. His UFC statistical sample lists 50 significant strikes landed from 105 attempted, with four takedowns per 15 minutes. Those figures come from limited Octagon experience, not a long-term guarantee. The Saudi Arabia booking would bring another test after his successful September introduction.

Osmanli Looks To Move Beyond The TUF Finale

Osmanli’s first UFC appearance ended very differently. The promotion’s finalized written results confirm that Ilimbek Akylbek won their September 26 bout by disqualification at 2:19 of the first round after an illegal knee. Akylbek could not continue, leaving Osmanli without the TUF 34 bantamweight title. That result, rather than a normal finish or judges’ decision, is the relevant starting point for his next appearance.

The 22-year-old Azerbaijani trains at Zabit Samedov Fight Club. His UFC biography lists previous flyweight and bantamweight championships with Next Generation Fighting, as well as professional experience across four weight classes. It credits him with nine submission victories and two knockouts, making his grappling credentials a central part of the matchup’s appeal.

Those skills were visible during the Ultimate Fighter tournament. The official season history records a first-round rear-naked choke against Artem Belakh in the quarterfinals and a second-round buggy choke against Christian Strong in the semifinals. His biography dates his professional debut to October 2019 and lists four first-round finishes. Neither tournament success changed the disqualification outcome in the finale.

Osmanli’s listed reach is 71.5 inches, compared with Andrusca’s 66.5 inches. That five-inch difference is a measurable part of the pairing, not a prediction of how it will play out. The reported December assignment offers two young fighters with different recent UFC outcomes another opportunity to establish themselves in the bantamweight division.