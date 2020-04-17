Paulo Costa Looks Like Real Life Terminator Ahead Of Potential Israel Adesanya Fight

Paulo Costa Shows Jacked Physique Ahead Of Potential Adesanya Booking

It is expected that Paulo Costa will likely be fighting for the middleweight title in his next fight. He recently shared a video, showing how jacked he looks, and it is getting the fans hyped for this potential booking.

Costa had already punched his ticket to a title shot, when he earned a decision victory over Yoel Romero. However when injuries kept him on the sidelines, the champ, Israel Adesanya, decided to stay busy by taking a fight with the aforementioned Romero. Although the fight was not the most exciting, Adesanya retained his title, making way for this anticipated fight, between these two rivals.

Given the current circumstances in the world, there has not been an announcement on when this fight will happen. However, just in case you were not already excited for the fight, Paulo Costa posted a video to Twitter to get you more hyped. He does not say anything in the video, but instead looks intensely at the camera, as he shows how bricked up he is.

“They can’t save your skin Adesanya . Where is usada?”

It is no secret that Costa has always been jacked. However this view of his physique shows that even during these difficult times he is still working hard to prepare for his first UFC title shot. It just reaffirms the sentiment that he is probably the most attractive male fighter on the UFC roster.

Currently there has been no word as to when an Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa fight would go down. Perhaps there will be a place for it on the rumored Fight Island, or even the Apex Center. Either way it is an exciting fight that fans are really looking forward to seeing, whenever it takes place.