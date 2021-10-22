Paulo Costa Rejects COVID-19 Vaccine: “It’s An Unnecessary Risk”

It looks like Paulo Costa will not be getting vaccinated for COVID-19.

The former UFC title challenger has challenged COVID-19 in the past, twice. However, his battles with the virus won’t change his mind on getting vaccinated.

Costa enters his second UFC main event this weekend against Marvin Vettori. ‘The Eraser’ looks to erase his last loss against Israel Adesanya and get back in the win column.

“Super (Un)Necessary”

Opening up fight week, he hasn’t been one to shy away from speaking his mind at media day, whether that be admitting he won’t make weight (at 185) or in this case why he won’t get the vaccination shots.

“I got Covid twice,” Costa told the media at the UFC Vegas 41 pre-fight presser. “So I’m not gonna, I’m not willing to take the vaccine.” “It’s an unnecessary risk for my body. I’m healthy, I’m young, I have an athletic body. If I’ve got to take [the vaccine] to fight somewhere, it’s case to case, so I’m gonna think about it when I have the opportunity.”

The UFC’s Stance

Dana White and the UFC do not require their fighters to get vaccinated. However, it will be a tougher mountain to climb for international fighters as the United States will require all travelers to be vaccinated to enter the country.

The UFC has warned the roster about these changes, which will take effect on Nov. 8th. Their stance on vaccinations remain the same. If you want the vaccine, get it. If you don’t, then don’t. Costa shares the second sentiment unless the shot is necessary for him to fight somewhere.

What do you make of Paulo Costa’s reasoning for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine?