Jake Paul Predicts to KO Nate Diaz After Watching UFC 263 Performance

Ex-Youtuber and current boxer Jake Paul wasn't impressed by the performance of Nate Diaz at UFC 263 and vowed to knock him out

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Rory Robinson

Jake Paul believes that he will knock out Nate Diaz. After seeing the performance of Diaz against Leon Edwards, Paul thinks he will finish the deal after he first attends to his fight against Tyron Woodley.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Long before Diaz even stepped inside of the octagon against Leon Edwards last night at UFC 263, Jake Paul had a plan on facing Nate Diaz. Ultimately, the goal was to use the victory against Diaz to set up a matchup against Conor McGregor. According to Paul, Diaz currently only has one fight left on his UFC contract since fulfilling one of those fights last night. 

“I think Nate Diaz will probably happen first,” Paul said. “I think Conor needs to get some wins under his belt. Conor is owned by Dana White. Conor is Dana White’s (expletive), so he has to get Dana White’s approval. Nate Diaz only has two more fights in the UFC (on his contract), so if he can complete those and he’s freed up then Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul will happen in 2022. Those are sort of the talks that are happening right now,” said Paul.

Paul Predicts KO on Diaz

But after seeing Diaz lose to Leon Edwards, Paul believes that he would knock Nate out inside the boxing ring. 

“I will knockout Nate Diaz after I knockout Woodley.” wrote Jake.

If any tok tiker or tubeyuber is impressive tonight I’ll knock them out for charity

Viva Mexico…..Moreno is a star! Hope he gets paid like it

Fighting Tyron Woodley

 Paul vs. Woodley was confirmed to headline a future boxing event for Showtime Sports. And although Tyron is the betting underdog according to the opening lines for the contest, UFC President Dana White still believes that Woodley will knock out Paul even though the latter portion of Woodley’s UFC run ended in a slump.

If Woodley can defeat Paul, it might put a wrench in the plans of Paul to get his Diaz matchup. However, if Jake manages to defeat the former UFC welterweight champion, expect an immediate callout of Diaz. 

