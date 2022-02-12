Jake Paul Believes Disney And ESPN ‘Pulled’ Joe Rogan From UFC 271 Broadcast Team Amid Controversies

Joe Rogan won’t be commentating at UFC 271 anymore and Jake Paul doesn’t think it’s because of scheduling conflicts.

Just one day after Rogan was announced to commentate UFC 271, he’d be replaced by Michael Bisping on just a day’s notice. Rogan has been taking some heat in the month of February. Cancel culture has tried to silence him following the podcaster spreading COVID-19 ‘misinformation’ and saying the N-word over the years.

With two big controversies around Rogan, Jake Paul believes there is more to the story rather than believing it’s because of his busy schedule.

Per a UFC official, Joe Rogan had a scheduling conflict this week and will not be on the call for UFC 271.



He is scheduled to do colour commentary for UFC 272 in March.



Paul Responds

The influencer-turned-boxer would theorize that due to the recent ‘cancellation’ of Rogan, Disney and ESPN would have a hand in ‘pulling’ Rogan from his broadcast duties. Paul thinks the companies made a mistake and thinks they should shun UFC boss Dana White instead.

“So ESPN and Disney pull Joe Rogan from the UFC broadcast but stand behind Dana White who calls reporters douche bags, says a female fighter looks like a male fighter in dress and heels, and claims brain damage is part of the gig? You pulled the wrong guy Mr. Chapek,” Paul wrote on Twitter.

This isn’t the first time that Paul has thrown some shade at Dana White. And it certainly won’t be the last.

