Paul Felder Signs Multi-Fight Deal Ahead of UFC Auckland

Paul Felder Signs New Deal With UFC

Paul Felder is becoming a staple in the UFC’s lightweight division as well as an overall presence in the company itself. Luckily for MMA fans, “The Irish Dragon” will be sticking around an extended period of time to provide much more exciting toe to toe bouts. Reports of Felder taking on Dan Hooker at UFC Auckland were confirmed earlier in the month. And, it was recently announced that Felder has signed a new contract with the UFC.

Confirmation of the news came from various sources. The news was broken by media, management, and Paul himself. In fact, Paul took to Twitter to announce the news with a beer in hand.

“New contract. Main event. Cheers! See you soon New Zealand #mainevent #LFG #PHILLY,” wrote Felder on Twitter.

Early Details of the Deal

Felder’s management also spoke about the new deal and released some of its details. Brian Butler of Suckerpunch Entertainment said that the deal gave him a significant raise. Additionally, the new deal includes multiple fights, although the number of bouts was not revealed.

Paul Felder’s Value

Felder has etched himself into the UFC fabric and has become synonymous with the fighting style that fans love to watch. With a 5-1 record in his last 6 fights, it’s clear to see why the promotion would want to be in the Paul Felder business. In a stacked lightweight division, “The Irish Dragon” has slowly but surely taken all steps necessary to make sure that he is mentioned amongst the elite of the UFC’s most talented division.

Also, the multi-talented lightweight has a knack for being able to dissect the science of what occurs during the blitzing chaos of others who fight with the same style as a commentator.

UFC Auckland

At UFC Auckland, Paul will take on Dan Hooker in the broadcast’s main event. Whoever wins the bout will surely earn themselves amongst the very top of the division.

As for now, enjoy that new deal, Mr. Felder. It’s well deserved.