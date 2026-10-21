Paul Felder Replaces Joe Rogan In UFC 333 Commentary Booth

Paul Felder will work alongside Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier at UFC 333, with Joe Rogan absent from the commentary lineup for Saturday’s event in Abu Dhabi. Promotional officials confirmed the assignments to MMA Fighting on October 21.

Anik handles play-by-play, while Felder and Cormier provide color commentary. The retired lightweight takes the seat on the international card; the announcement does not include a new statement from Rogan about his absence.

This is not Felder’s first comparable assignment overseas. The same cageside trio worked UFC 283 in Brazil in January 2023, when Rogan also stayed off the international broadcast.

Whittaker and Thomas join the desk

Brendan Fitzgerald will host the analyst desk, joined by former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Din Thomas. John Gooden has the roving-reporter assignment, covering backstage interviews and updates. Bruce Buffer remains responsible for the Octagon introductions and official-result announcements.

The desk team will also contribute to the post-fight show, according to the separate broadcast rundown published by MMA Junkie on October 20. That report identifies Gooden’s interview duties as covering both the pre-fight and post-fight portions of the event.

Earlier start for the Abu Dhabi card

American viewers should plan around a daytime schedule rather than the late-evening start associated with many numbered events. Early preliminaries begin at 10 a.m. Eastern, followed by the preliminary card at noon and the main card at 2 p.m. Those times are 7 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Pacific, respectively. These are broadcast-block start times, not guaranteed starting times for any individual matchup on the card.

The full card streams on Paramount+ in the United States. Under the seven-year agreement announced by Paramount and TKO in August 2025, numbered events and Fight Nights moved to the service beginning in 2026. Subscribers do not pay a separate pay-per-view charge for the numbered cards. Selected events can also be simulcast on CBS under that agreement.

Etihad Arena’s official listing confirms October 24 at its Yas Island venue. The championship doubleheader features Alexander Volkanovski defending the featherweight belt against Movsar Evloev, with Petr Yan defending the bantamweight title against Merab Dvalishvili in their third meeting.

Three further matchups complete the scheduled main card: Lone’er Kavanagh against Ramazan Temirov at flyweight, Alexander Volkov against Rizvan Kuniev at heavyweight, and Aaron Pico against Losene Keita at featherweight. Dominick Reyes and Azamat Murzakanov are scheduled to close the preliminary portion.

The American streaming information should not be applied to every territory. UFC’s separately announced ESPN on Disney+ agreement in the Philippines starts with this event. Its main-card broadcast begins at 2 a.m. Philippine time on Sunday, October 25, while the opening portion starts Saturday night locally.