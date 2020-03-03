Paul Felder Will Only Fight Again For Bouts That ‘Really Entice’ Him

Paul Felder Is Not Retiring, But Only Wants Enticing Fights

Paul Felder recently flirted with the idea of retiring from MMA, after his most recent fight. Although he has since walked back those thoughts, he says he will only fight on one condition.

Felder is an extremely skilled fighter in the super stacked lightweight division. His most recent bout saw him lose a close decision to Dan Hooker, in an entertaining bout. Following that, Paul laid his gloves in the center of the cage, implying that he may retire and focus on his daughter.

Since then, Felder has walked back these thoughts, chalking it up to high emotions after a tough training camp, and hard fight. However, the fighter-turned commentator is not interested in taking any old bout. As he explained to Ariel Helwani recently, he only wants fights that really excite him.

“I think at this point it’s safe to say that I am only coming back for things that really entice me, things that will really make me train the way I did for this five-round fight. Huge match ups that really entice me. Other than that, I will just do commentary and wait for that match up.”

Felder certainly earned the ability to have exciting matchups moving forward, with the performance he put on in his first main event. Although he came out on the losing end of that fight, he proved that he had what it took to hang at that level. Not to mention, fans really enjoy seeing him fight, especially when the stakes are high.

Who would you like to see Paul Felder fight next?